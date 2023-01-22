Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M18Estadio de la Cerámica
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
1
0
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Parejo (P)
99
Villarreal CF
1
0
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeCarlos del Cerro Grande

Match events

Villarreal CFVIL
GIRGirona FC
Parejo
99
97
Juanpe Rl
Alberto M.
94
Alberto M.J. Mojica
85
D. ColladoChukwueze
85
80
Juanpe RlMiguel
A. J. MoralesYeremy
80
M. TriguerosCapoue
80
77
S. Bueno
74
Borja GarciaAleix Garcia
74
ValeryToni Villa
63
CastellanosStuani
63
HerreraIván Martín
MbackeJ. Cuenca
60
Alex . B
45
39
Stuani
Pau
36
31
Miguel
Yeremy
24
Gerard
17
2
S. Bueno

Stats

Match stats
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
69.40%
30.60%
Shots
19
8
Shots on target
9
1
Total passes
608
263
Passing accuracy
87.99%
71.86%
Corners
3
2
Throw-ins
16
15
Recoveries
62
57
Saves
1
8
Fouls
21
15
Offsides
1
5
5
0
Discipline
3
1