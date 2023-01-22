- Summary
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Villarreal. Pau Torres draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Juanpe (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Alberto Moreno (Villarreal).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Borja García is caught offside.
Penalty saved! Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Villarreal. Pau Torres draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Oriol Romeu (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
José Morales (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mamadou Mbacke (Villarreal).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno replaces Johan Mojica.
Substitution, Villarreal. Diego Collado replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Attempt missed. José Morales (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johan Mojica.
Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Villarreal. José Morales replaces Yeremy Pino.
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Etienne Capoue.
Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
VAR Decision: No Penalty Villarreal.
Second yellow card to Santiago Bueno (Girona) for a bad foul.
Álex Baena (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Substitution, Girona. Borja García replaces Aleix García.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Toni Villa.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
Álex Baena (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.
Álex Baena (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Valentín Castellanos replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toni Villa with a cross.
Substitution, Villarreal. Mamadou Mbacke replaces Jorge Cuenca because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yeremy Pino.
Foul by Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johan Mojica with a cross.
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Baena.
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Toni Villa tries a through ball, but Santiago Bueno is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Pau Torres.
Attempt blocked. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal).
Álex Baena (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jorge Cuenca.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Johan Mojica (Villarreal).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pau Torres (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álex Baena with a through ball.
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Offside, Villarreal. Gerard Moreno tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
(Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Johan Mojica (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross.
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Johan Mojica (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo following a set piece situation.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|5
Villarreal CF
|31
|18
|9
|4
|5
|21
|13
|8
|11
Girona FC
|21
|18
|5
|6
|7
|26
|28
|-2
Goal! Villarreal 1, Girona 0. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.