Referees
Match events
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Arnau Martínez is caught offside.
Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Arnau Martínez is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).
Joel Roca (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joel Roca (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Valery Fernández with a cross.
Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessié replaces Raphinha.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Attempt saved. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Roca with a headed pass.
Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).
Joel Roca (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde replaces Ansu Fati.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Juanpe.
Substitution, Girona. Joel Roca replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Yan Couto because of an injury.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yan Couto (Girona).
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Valentín Castellanos tries a through ball, but Arnau Martínez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Girona 0, Barcelona 1. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yangel Herrera.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martínez tries a through ball, but Yan Couto is caught offside.
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Marcos Alonso.
Pedri (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Riquelme is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Barcelona. Pedri replaces Ousmane Dembélé because of an injury.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a through ball.
Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Valentín Castellanos.
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Attempt blocked. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a through ball.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
FC Barcelona
|50
|19
|16
|2
|1
|39
|7
|32
|12
Girona FC
|21
|19
|5
|6
|8
|26
|29
|-3
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a cross.