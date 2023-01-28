Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M19Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
0
1
Finished
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Pedri
60
Girona FC
0
1
FC Barcelona
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeAlejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match events

Girona FCGIR
BARFC Barcelona
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
93
87
KessieRaphinha
80
BaldeAnsu Fati
Iván MartínJuanpe Rl
80
Joel RocaRiquelme
80
Arnau
73
StuaniCastellanos
69
Toni VillaYan Couto
68
60
Pedri
ValeryHerrera
58
48
Gavi
45
Jordi AlbaMarcos A.
47
Xavi Hernández
47
Pedri
Castellanos
43
42
Ansu Fati
25
PedriO. Dembélé

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Possession
40.20%
59.80%
Shots
8
8
Shots on target
2
3
Total passes
383
583
Passing accuracy
82.77%
87.31%
Corners
4
2
Throw-ins
25
18
Recoveries
53
53
Saves
2
2
Fouls
10
15
Offsides
6
1
2
0
Discipline
3
0