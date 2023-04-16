Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M29Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
2
0
Finished
Elche CF
Elche CF
Castellanos
44
Romeu
69
Girona FC
2
0
Elche CF
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ELCElche CF
91
E. Ponce
77
NicoT. Morente
77
NtekaLucas Boyé
Yan CoutoIván Martín
76
76
E. PoncePere Milla
StuaniCastellanos
76
72
Gumbau
Romeu
69
MiguelJavi Hdez.
57
ValeryToni Villa
56
Romeu
46
45
ColladoRaúl Guti
45
LirolaH.palacios
Castellanos
44
S. Bueno
41
21
Pere Milla
Castellanos
16
Aleix GarciaBorja Garcia
13

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Elche CF
Elche CF
Possession
48.30%
51.70%
Shots
14
13
Shots on target
4
5
Total passes
405
426
Passing accuracy
79.75%
86.62%
Corners
3
4
Throw-ins
27
24
Recoveries
57
57
Saves
5
3
Fouls
9
14
Offsides
0
1
3
0
Discipline
3
1