Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Ezequiel Ponce (Elche) is shown the red card.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Ezequiel Ponce (Elche).
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Elche).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Attempt missed. Randy Nteka (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Randy Nteka (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Hand ball by Randy Nteka (Elche).
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Donald with a headed pass.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Randy Nteka (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Elche. Nicolás Fernández Mercau replaces Tete Morente.
Substitution, Elche. Randy Nteka replaces Lucas Boyé.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Elche. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Pere Milla.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
Gumbau (Elche) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Axel Werner (Elche).
Goal! Girona 2, Elche 0. Oriol Romeu (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Axel Werner (Elche).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by John Donald.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by John Donald (Elche).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gumbau (Elche) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by John Donald.
Attempt saved. Gumbau (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Javi Hernández.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Toni Villa.
Lucas Boyé (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Gumbau (Elche) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Álex Collado (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gumbau.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juanpe.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt missed. Pere Milla (Elche) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gumbau with a cross.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Clerc (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Donald (Elche).
Substitution, Elche. Álex Collado replaces Raúl Guti.
Substitution, Elche. Pol Lirola replaces Helibelton Palacios.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Axel Werner.
Attempt saved. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Goal! Girona 1, Elche 0. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Villa with a cross.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Gumbau (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tete Morente.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Foul by John Donald (Elche).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clerc (Elche).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Helibelton Palacios (Elche) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Foul by John Donald (Elche).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Donald (Elche).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pere Milla (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pere Milla (Elche).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
John Donald (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gumbau with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Gumbau (Elche) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Attempt blocked. Gumbau (Elche) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tete Morente.
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Elche) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Clerc (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Borja García because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Borja García (Girona).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Attempt saved. Gumbau (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|9
Girona FC
|38
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|42
|2
|20
Elche CF
|13
|29
|2
|7
|20
|20
|59
|-39
Offside, Elche. Gumbau tries a through ball, but Randy Nteka is caught offside.