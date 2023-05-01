Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M32Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
0
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Juanpe Rl
22
Castellanos
54
Sevilla FC
0
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeAlejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match events

Sevilla FCSEV
GIRGirona FC
Acuña
95
89
ArteroRiquelme
89
BernardoTsygankov
83
Callens
E. LamelaBryan
80
Rafa MirGueye
74
72
ReinierCastellanos
72
ValeryMiguel
62
CallensJavi Hdez.
SusoFernando
59
I. RakiticPapu Gomez
59
54
Castellanos
22
Juanpe Rl
Gudelj
3

Stats

Match stats
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
63.90%
36.10%
Shots
23
9
Shots on target
5
3
Total passes
536
315
Passing accuracy
88.81%
73.02%
Corners
6
1
Throw-ins
17
25
Recoveries
66
50
Saves
1
6
Fouls
14
11
Offsides
4
1
2
0
Discipline
1
0