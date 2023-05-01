- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Suso (Sevilla) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Juanpe.
Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricard Artero (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Suso with a cross.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Reinier.
Alexander Callens (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Sevilla. Erik Lamela replaces Bryan Gil.
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla).
Alexander Callens (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Gil (Sevilla).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Pape Gueye.
Offside, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri tries a through ball, but Lucas Ocampos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt missed. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Suso (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos.
Offside, Sevilla. Pape Gueye tries a through ball, but Bryan Gil is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme tries a through ball, but Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Callens (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Alexander Callens replaces Javi Hernández.
Foul by Loïc Badé (Sevilla).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Attempt saved. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Sevilla. Suso replaces Fernando.
Substitution, Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic replaces Papu Gómez.
Goal! Sevilla 0, Girona 2. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Santiago Bueno.
Papu Gómez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Papu Gómez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pape Gueye (Sevilla).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt saved. Loïc Badé (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Gil (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Fernando (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Attempt missed. Bryan Gil (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernando.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Attempt saved. Bryan Gil (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel with a cross.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Foul by Bryan Gil (Sevilla).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Gil (Sevilla).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Montiel is caught offside.
Goal! Sevilla 0, Girona 1. Juanpe (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Pape Gueye.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernando.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross.
Foul by Pape Gueye (Sevilla).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.
Papu Gómez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Offside, Sevilla. Marko Dmitrovic tries a through ball, but Lucas Ocampos is caught offside.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando.
Foul by Loïc Badé (Sevilla).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Attempt missed. Bryan Gil (Sevilla) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|8
Girona FC
|44
|32
|12
|8
|12
|50
|45
|5
|11
Sevilla FC
|41
|32
|11
|8
|13
|38
|47
|-9
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.