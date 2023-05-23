- Summary
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iván Villar.
Attempt saved. Joel Roca (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).
Attempt missed. Ricard Artero (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Celta Vigo. Hugo Mallo tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Joel Roca (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Attempt saved. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Joel Roca (Girona).
Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Alexander Callens.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Haris Seferovic replaces Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas replaces Gabri Veiga.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo).
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carles Pérez with a through ball.
Joel Roca (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ricard Artero (Girona).
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Alexander Callens.
Substitution, Girona. Valentín Castellanos replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Joel Roca replaces Valery Fernández.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Attempt saved. Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Franco Cervi replaces Miguel Rodriguez.
Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Galán following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Alexander Callens (Girona).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Miguel Rodriguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Celta Vigo 1, Girona 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Girona. Viktor Tsygankov draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Girona. Alexander Callens replaces Santiago Bueno because of an injury.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Yan Couto.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi Galán.
Attempt saved. Ricard Artero (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo).
Goal! Celta Vigo 1, Girona 0. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Galán.
Attempt missed. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hugo Mallo.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo).
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Iván Martín because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Miguel Rodriguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Attempt blocked. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Mallo.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Celta Vigo. Renato Tapia tries a through ball, but Jørgen Strand Larsen is caught offside.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo).
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.
Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabri Veiga.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Iván Villar (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Celta Vigo. Iván Villar tries a through ball, but Carles Pérez is caught offside.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Miguel Rodriguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|9
Girona FC
|49
|36
|13
|10
|13
|56
|51
|5
|14
RC Celta
|40
|36
|10
|10
|16
|41
|51
|-10
Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.