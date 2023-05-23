Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M36
Balaídos
RC Celta
RC Celta
1
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
C. Pérez
41
Stuani (P)
58
RC Celta
1
1
Girona FC
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeAntonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match events

RC CeltaCEL
GIRGirona FC
SeferovicStrand Larsen
80
Iago AspasGabri Veiga
80
73
CastellanosStuani
73
Joel RocaValery
FrancoMiguel
70
58
Stuani
53
CallensS. Bueno
53
HerreraYan Couto
C. Pérez
41
33
ArteroIván Martín

Stats

Match stats
RC Celta
RC Celta
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
39.90%
60.10%
Shots
16
11
Shots on target
7
4
Total passes
356
557
Passing accuracy
83.43%
90.48%
Corners
9
3
Throw-ins
11
22
Recoveries
47
42
Saves
3
6
Fouls
13
13
Offsides
3
0
0
0
Discipline
0
0