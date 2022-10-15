- Summary
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Girona. Manu Vallejo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Juan Cala (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) with an attempt from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu with a cross.
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Joseba Zaldúa.
Attempt missed. Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.
Substitution, Girona. Manu Vallejo replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Substitution, Cadiz. Brian Ocampo replaces Álex Fernández.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Victor Chust (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 0-1 Cadiz.
Own Goal by Juan Cala, Cadiz. Girona 0, Cadiz 1.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Juan Cala (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Joseba Zaldúa.
Substitution, Cadiz. Juan Cala replaces Iván Alejo.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match because of an injury Victor Chust (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
José Mari (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Cadiz. Joseba Zaldúa replaces Iza Carcelén because of an injury.
Substitution, Cadiz. Anthony Lozano replaces Álvaro Negredo.
Substitution, Cadiz. José Mari replaces Fede San Emeterio.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Chust (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Iván Alejo (Cadiz) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Fernández.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Javi Hernández.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iza Carcelén.
Offside, Cadiz. Alfonso Espino tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a headed pass.
Goal! Girona 0, Cadiz 1. Álex Fernández (Cadiz) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
Aleix García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt saved. Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Alcaraz.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alfonso Espino.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iván Alejo (Cadiz).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iza Carcelén.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Attempt saved. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javi Hernández with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz).
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Luis Hernández (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Fernández with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz).
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Alcaraz with a cross.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Offside, Cadiz. Fede San Emeterio tries a through ball, but Iván Alejo is caught offside.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|15
Girona FC
|8
|9
|2
|2
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|19
Cádiz CF
|6
|9
|1
|3
|5
|4
|17
|-13
Goal! Girona 1, Cadiz 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.