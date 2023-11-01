Skip to main content
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M2Ciudad de Lepe
San Roque de Lepe
San Roque de Lepe
1
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Mizzian
50
Valery
47
Sávio
97
San Roque de Lepe
1
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeFrancisco José Hernández Maeso

Match events

San Roque de LepeSAN
GIRGirona FC
98
Sávio
97
Sávio
Jesus RuedaDiego Gutierrez
83
Iván RoblesHassou Diaby
83
Fran Lopez
83
80
SelviJhon Solis
75
DovbykTsygankov
75
Iván MartínPortu
JacoboJuan Carlos Camacho
65
64
Yan CoutoMiguel
Carlos Becken
61
Mizzian
50
47
Valery
45
SávioI. Kebe
Fran LopezAbreu
45
Becken
31

Stats

Match stats
San Roque de Lepe
San Roque de Lepe
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
30.10%
69.90%
Shots
13
15
Shots on target
4
2
Total passes
205
482
Passing accuracy
59.51%
80.08%
Corners
6
11
Throw-ins
20
24
Recoveries
56
55
Saves
0
3
Fouls
10
19
Offsides
3
2
3
0
Discipline
1
0