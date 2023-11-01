- Summary
Sávio (Girona) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! San Roque de Lepe 1, Girona 2. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Offside, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Raúl García-Alejo.
Foul by Silvi Clua (Girona).
Iván Robles (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sergio García (San Roque de Lepe).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iván Robles.
Attempt missed. Jacobo Cornejo (San Roque de Lepe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Mizzian (San Roque de Lepe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Fran López (San Roque de Lepe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Bautista.
Substitution, San Roque de Lepe. Jesús Rueda replaces Diego Gutierrez.
Substitution, San Roque de Lepe. Iván Robles replaces Hassou Diaby.
Fran López (San Roque de Lepe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Silvi Clua (Girona).
Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Sergio García (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Silvi Clua replaces Jhon Solís.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe).
Offside, San Roque de Lepe. Sergio García tries a through ball, but Jacobo Cornejo is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Portu.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Hassou Diaby (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Becken.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Becken.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Diego Gutierrez.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio García (San Roque de Lepe).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Hassou Diaby (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Hassou Diaby.
Substitution, San Roque de Lepe. Jacobo Cornejo replaces Juan Carlos Camacho.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Hassou Diaby (San Roque de Lepe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, San Roque de Lepe. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Raúl García-Alejo.
Carlos Becken (San Roque de Lepe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carlos Becken (San Roque de Lepe).
Attempt saved. Sergio García (San Roque de Lepe) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fran López.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe).
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Offside, San Roque de Lepe. Sergio García tries a through ball, but Mohamed Mizzian is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sergio García (San Roque de Lepe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Hassou Diaby (San Roque de Lepe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Carlos Camacho.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Mohamed Mizzian (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Carlos Becken (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Goal! San Roque de Lepe 1, Girona 1. Mohamed Mizzian (San Roque de Lepe) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio García with a cross.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe).
Goal! San Roque de Lepe 0, Girona 1. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Antonio López.
Attempt blocked. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Sávio replaces Ibrahima Kébé.
Substitution, San Roque de Lepe. Fran López replaces Roberto Abreu.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Juan Carlos Camacho (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Becken.
Ibrahima Kébé (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohamed Mizzian (San Roque de Lepe).
Attempt missed. Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio López following a corner.
Corner, San Roque de Lepe. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, San Roque de Lepe. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Corner, San Roque de Lepe. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Becken (San Roque de Lepe) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio García with a cross.
Corner, San Roque de Lepe. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ibrahima Kébé (Girona).
Becken (San Roque de Lepe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Becken (San Roque de Lepe).
Attempt missed. Carlos Becken (San Roque de Lepe) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Mohamed Mizzian (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Portu.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Becken.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Becken (San Roque de Lepe).
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Juan Carlos Camacho (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Roberto Abreu (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a cross.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hassou Diaby (San Roque de Lepe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Gutierrez.
Hand ball by Hassou Diaby (San Roque de Lepe).
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio García.
Offside, San Roque de Lepe. Becken tries a through ball, but Mohamed Mizzian is caught offside.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Kevin Bautista (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Mizzian (San Roque de Lepe).
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Juan Carlos Camacho (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Abreu (San Roque de Lepe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Juan Carlos Camacho (San Roque de Lepe).
Juan Carlos Camacho (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahima Kébé (Girona).
Ibrahima Kébé (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Becken (San Roque de Lepe).
Attempt missed. Sergio García (San Roque de Lepe) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Roberto Abreu following a corner.
Corner, San Roque de Lepe. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Becken (San Roque de Lepe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Hand ball by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).