EN
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M4Martínez Valero
Elche CF
Elche CF
0
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Blind
36
Yan Couto
66
Elche CF
0
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeJavier Alberola Rojas

Match events

Elche CFELC
GIRGirona FC
T. Morente
90
FidelMario Gaspar
88
Borja GarcésNico
88
84
Pablo TorrePortu
84
Aleix GarciaIván Martín
Sergio LeónMourad
74
Nico. CFebas
74
74
DovbykStuani
74
I. KebeJhon Solis
66
Yan Couto
JosanR.p. Bigas
63
36
Blind
29
BlindEric
R.p. Bigas
23

Stats

Match stats
Elche CF
Elche CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
46.10%
53.90%
Shots
22
10
Shots on target
5
6
Total passes
421
508
Passing accuracy
84.80%
90.16%
Corners
9
5
Throw-ins
18
15
Recoveries
53
47
Saves
4
5
Fouls
14
4
Offsides
4
2
2
0
Discipline
0
0