Tete Morente (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Elche. Fidel replaces Mario Gaspar.
Substitution, Elche. Borja Garcés replaces Nicolás Fernández Mercau.
Offside, Elche. Sergio Carreira is caught offside.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Elche).
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Iván Martín.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Elche).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche).
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau with a cross.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Ibrahima Kébé.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Castro (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio León.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Castro (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Attempt blocked. Josan (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Castro.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josan (Elche).
Substitution, Elche. Sergio León replaces Mourad.
Substitution, Elche. Nicolás Castro replaces Aleix Febas.
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Ibrahima Kébé replaces Jhon Solís.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Clerc.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Josan (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal! Elche 0, Girona 2. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Portu.
Attempt saved. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix Febas.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juanpe.
Substitution, Elche. Josan replaces Pedro Bigas because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jhon Solís (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Pedro Bigas (Elche).
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Portu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Tete Morente.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Carreira with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Portu.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tete Morente.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Miguel San Román.
Attempt saved. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mario Gaspar (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Aleix Febas (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Clerc.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Elche).
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Offside, Elche. Aleix Febas is caught offside.
Goal! Elche 0, Girona 1. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jhon Solís following a corner.
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Portu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Tete Morente.
Foul by Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Donald (Elche).
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche).
Juanpe (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mourad with a headed pass.
Substitution, Girona. Daley Blind replaces Eric García because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Eric García (Girona).
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Pedro Bigas (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pedro Bigas (Elche).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Elche. Mourad is caught offside.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juan Carlos.
Attempt saved. John Donald (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Offside, Elche. Aleix Febas is caught offside.
Sergio Carreira (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.
Attempt missed. Tete Morente (Elche) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau.
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt missed. Mario Gaspar (Elche) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tete Morente (Elche).
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juan Carlos.
Attempt blocked. John Donald (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Borja Garcés (Elche) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Carreira with a cross.