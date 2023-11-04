- Summary
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Raúl García (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén García.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Sergio Herrera (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Areso.
Goal! Osasuna 2, Girona 4. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Portu.
Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Lucas Torró.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Areso (Osasuna).
Aitor Fernández (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Torró (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Areso with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kike Barja with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Osasuna. Raúl García replaces Aimar Oroz.
Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Rubén Peña.
Goal! Osasuna 2, Girona 3. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Johan Mojica.
Substitution, Osasuna. Rubén García replaces Chimy Avila.
Substitution, Osasuna. Pablo Ibáñez replaces Moi Gómez.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Osasuna 2, Girona 2. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yan Couto.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Peña (Osasuna).
Hand ball by Johan Mojica (Osasuna).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yangel Herrera following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alejandro Catena.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Chimy Avila.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by David García.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Moi Gómez (Osasuna).
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Goal! Osasuna 2, Girona 1. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Johan Mojica with a cross.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Peña (Osasuna).
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Johan Mojica (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chimy Avila.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Areso (Osasuna).
Attempt blocked. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johan Mojica.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alejandro Catena (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Rubén Peña (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aimar Oroz.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sávio following a fast break.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Osasuna 1, Girona 1. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Moi Gómez (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ante Budimir.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Iván Martín is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Areso.
Goal! Osasuna 0, Girona 1. Iván Martín (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt blocked. Moi Gómez (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Yangel Herrera is caught offside.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Lucas Torró (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lucas Torró (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Moi Gómez (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aimar Oroz (Osasuna).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Osasuna).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Areso.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|31
|12
|10
|1
|1
|29
|15
|14
|12
CA Osasuna
|13
|12
|4
|1
|7
|14
|20
|-6
Attempt missed. David García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rubén García with a cross following a corner.