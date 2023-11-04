Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M12El Sadar
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
2
4
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Budimir
24
Budimir
54
Iván Martín
15
Dovbyk
70
Tsygankov
79
Aleix Garcia
89
Attendance: 20100
CA Osasuna
2
4
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJosé Luis Munuera Montero

Match events

CA OsasunaOSA
GIRGirona FC
93
Stuani
89
Aleix Garcia
MoncayolaTorró
89
Aitor Fdez.
87
Torró
86
84
PortuIván Martín
84
StuaniDovbyk
84
Herrera
RaúlAimar
82
Kike BarjaR. Peña
82
79
Tsygankov
Rubén GarcíaÁvila Chimy
74
IbañezMoi Gómez
74
71
Arnau
70
Dovbyk
69
TsygankovYan Couto
Budimir
54
Budimir
50
Catena
40
Ávila Chimy
39
Budimir
24
15
Iván Martín

Stats

Match stats
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
49.90%
50.10%
Shots
15
11
Shots on target
3
4
Total passes
439
431
Passing accuracy
80.41%
85.85%
Corners
2
7
Throw-ins
18
8
Recoveries
43
60
Saves
0
2
Fouls
14
10
Offsides
0
5
5
0
Discipline
3
0