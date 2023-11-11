Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M13Estadio de Vallecas
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
1
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Álvaro
4
Dovbyk
41
Sávio
64
Attendance: 13177
Rayo Vallecano
1
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereePablo González Fuertes

Match events

Rayo VallecanoRAY
GIRGirona FC
84
ValeryIván Martín
83
PortuSávio
De FrutosAndrei
77
77
StuaniDovbyk
BebéÁlvaro
77
77
Yan CoutoTsygankov
72
Iván Martín
KikeUnai Lopez
66
FalcaoCamello
66
64
Sávio
NtekaTrejo Jp
58
Álvaro
43
41
Dovbyk
13
Miguel
Álvaro
4

Stats

Match stats
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
46.10%
53.90%
Shots
22
19
Shots on target
9
7
Total passes
429
515
Passing accuracy
84.15%
86.41%
Corners
8
3
Throw-ins
21
22
Recoveries
56
55
Saves
4
8
Fouls
15
13
Offsides
1
1
1
0
Discipline
2
0