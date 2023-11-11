- Summary
Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Randy Nteka.
Attempt blocked. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Lejeune.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Sávio because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sávio (Girona).
Attempt missed. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bebé with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martínez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Jorge de Frutos replaces Andrei Ratiu.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Bebé replaces Álvaro García.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Randy Nteka.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano).
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt saved. Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrei Ratiu.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Kike Pérez replaces Unai López.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Radamel Falcao replaces Sergio Camello.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Girona 2. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Randy Nteka replaces Óscar Trejo.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai López.
Attempt missed. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Camello.
Attempt saved. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) hits the left post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Unai López with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo with a through ball.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Unai López tries a through ball, but Álvaro García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Abdul Mumin.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Unai López.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano).
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Girona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Andrei Ratiu.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfonso Espino with a cross.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Abdul Mumin.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Girona 0. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isi Palazón.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|34
|13
|11
|1
|1
|31
|16
|15
|10
Rayo Vallecano
|18
|13
|4
|6
|3
|15
|17
|-2
Attempt missed. Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bebé with a cross.