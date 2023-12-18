Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M17Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
3
0
Finished
Deportivo Alavés
Deportivo Alavés
Dovbyk
22
Portu
41
Dovbyk
58
Attendance: 11812
Girona FC
3
0
Deportivo Alavés
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeFrancisco José Hernández Maeso

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ALADeportivo Alavés
ArnauYan Couto
78
Juanpe RlDavid Lopez
78
77
C. BenavidezBlanco
72
A.solaGorosabel
Jhon SolisIván Martín
72
ValerySávio
63
Pablo TorrePortu
63
60
A. RebbachL. Rioja
60
HagiGuridi
Dovbyk
58
Portu
41
38
N. Tenaglia
Dovbyk
22

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Deportivo Alavés
Deportivo Alavés
Possession
66.80%
33.20%
Shots
9
12
Shots on target
4
2
Total passes
701
341
Passing accuracy
90.30%
84.75%
Corners
3
2
Throw-ins
18
17
Recoveries
46
41
Saves
2
1
Fouls
9
7
Offsides
3
1
0
0
Discipline
1
0