Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Sola (Alaves).
Attempt missed. Kike García (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abde Rebbach.
Rubén Duarte (Alaves) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahuel Tenaglia.
Attempt missed. Javi López (Alaves) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Sola with a cross.
Attempt saved. Abde Rebbach (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Sivera.
Attempt missed. Abde Rebbach (Alaves) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi López with a through ball.
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces Yan Couto because of an injury.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces David López.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yan Couto (Girona).
Substitution, Alaves. Carlos Benavídez replaces Antonio Blanco.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jhon Solís.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Álex Sola (Alaves) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Blanco with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Alaves. Álex Sola replaces Andoni Gorosabel.
Substitution, Alaves. Kike García replaces Samu Omorodion.
Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a through ball.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by David López.
Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Alaves) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Guevara.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Rubén Duarte (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi López.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Portu.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Javi López (Alaves).
Substitution, Alaves. Ianis Hagi replaces Jon Guridi.
Substitution, Alaves. Abde Rebbach replaces Luis Rioja.
Goal! Girona 3, Alaves 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Girona. Yan Couto draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Javi López (Alaves) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ander Guevara (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Guridi following a set piece situation.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Ander Guevara (Alaves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Nahuel Tenaglia (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luis Rioja (Alaves) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Guevara.
Attempt missed. Rafa Marín (Alaves) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Duarte with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Antonio Blanco (Alaves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Andoni Gorosabel (Alaves).
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 2, Alaves 0. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Nahuel Tenaglia (Alaves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nahuel Tenaglia (Alaves).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ander Guevara (Alaves).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Rioja (Alaves).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Antonio Blanco (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Antonio Blanco (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Eric García is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi López.
Attempt saved. Samu Omorodion (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Guevara.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Rubén Duarte (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 1, Alaves 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Offside, Alaves. Samu Omorodion is caught offside.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Andoni Gorosabel (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Samu Omorodion (Alaves).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rafa Marín.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Hand ball by Aleix García (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|44
|17
|14
|2
|1
|41
|20
|21
|13
Deportivo Alavés
|16
|17
|4
|4
|9
|14
|23
|-9
Offside, Girona. Valery Fernández is caught offside.