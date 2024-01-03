Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M19Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
4
3
Finished
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
Valery
1
Sávio
26
Blind
38
Iván Martín
90
Morata
13
Morata
43
Morata
53
Attendance: 13804
Girona FC
4
3
Atlético de Madrid
Referees

RefereeAlejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ATMAtlético de Madrid
Iván Martín
90
89
M. Hermoso
88
AzpilicuetaMorata
88
SaúlGriezmann
PortuSávio
88
85
MemphisR. De Paul
76
CorreaRiquelme
ArnauPablo Torre
66
StuaniDovbyk
66
Jhon SolisValery
58
53
Morata
45
MolinaS.lino
43
Morata
Blind
38
Sávio
26
13
Morata
Valery
1

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
Possession
51.30%
48.70%
Shots
17
18
Shots on target
9
12
Total passes
496
465
Passing accuracy
90.12%
87.10%
Corners
7
8
Throw-ins
11
4
Recoveries
57
68
Saves
9
5
Fouls
8
10
Offsides
0
2
0
0
Discipline
1
0