Referees
Match events
Stats
Delay in match (Girona).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Goal! Girona 4, Atletico Madrid 3. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Portu.
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. César Azpilicueta replaces Álvaro Morata.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Sávio.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Memphis Depay replaces Rodrigo De Paul.
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt saved. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces Pablo Torre because of an injury.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Pablo Torre (Girona).
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Valery Fernández.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Goal! Girona 3, Atletico Madrid 3. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul with a through ball.
Dangerous play by Iván Martín (Girona).
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Valery Fernández.
Attempt saved. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Hermoso.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Pablo Torre.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Nahuel Molina replaces Samuel Lino.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a headed pass.
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 3-2 Atletico Madrid.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 3, Atletico Madrid 2. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid).
Goal! Girona 3, Atletico Madrid 1. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Torre with a through ball.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Koke.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 2, Atletico Madrid 1. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VAR Decision: Goal Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Álvaro Morata).
Goal! Girona 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a headed pass.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Pablo Torre.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Lino.
Goal! Girona 1, Atletico Madrid 0. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|48
|19
|15
|3
|1
|46
|24
|22
|5
Atlético de Madrid
|38
|19
|12
|2
|5
|39
|23
|16
Delay over. They are ready to continue.