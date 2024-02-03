Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M23Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
0
0
Finished
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Attendance: 13755
Girona FC
0
0
Real Sociedad
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJesús Gil Manzano

Match events

Girona FCGIR
RSOReal Sociedad
Blind
96
92
Oyarzabal
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
88
Herrera
87
86
SadiqAndré Silva
86
OlasagastiBrais Méndez
Jhon SolisAleix Garcia
79
ValeryTsygankov
79
Pablo TorreIván Martín
69
StuaniPortu
69
63
Zubeldia
51
BarreneBecker
51
MerinoTurrientes
45
Imanol Alguacil
45
Brais Méndez
20
Turrientes
3
Odriozola

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Possession
48.20%
51.80%
Shots
11
11
Shots on target
3
2
Total passes
403
427
Passing accuracy
83.37%
86.42%
Corners
3
4
Throw-ins
20
17
Recoveries
46
55
Saves
2
3
Fouls
8
19
Offsides
4
2
2
0
Discipline
3
0