Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mikel Merino.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ander Barrenetxea.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mikel Oyarzabal went off injured after Real Sociedad had used all subs.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Umar Sadiq is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Umar Sadiq replaces André Silva.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Olasagasti replaces Brais Méndez.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Aleix García.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt missed. Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
André Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by André Silva (Real Sociedad).
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Portu.
Attempt missed. Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Igor Zubeldia.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Aleix García.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea replaces Sheraldo Becker because of an injury.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino replaces Beñat Turrientes.
Attempt missed. Sheraldo Becker (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a through ball.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Silva (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
André Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.
Attempt saved. André Silva (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beñat Turrientes.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 0-0 Real Sociedad.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Yangel Herrera (Girona) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sheraldo Becker (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sávio.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by André Silva.
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García following a set piece situation.
Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. André Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Zubeldia.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Silva.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Silva (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Javi Galán (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|56
|23
|17
|5
|1
|52
|25
|27
|6
Real Sociedad
|37
|23
|9
|10
|4
|32
|21
|11
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card.