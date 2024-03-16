- Summary
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross following a set piece situation.
José Ángel Carmona (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Jastin García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by José Ángel Carmona (Getafe).
Offside, Girona. Juanpe is caught offside.
Substitution, Getafe. José Ángel Carmona replaces Óscar Rodríguez.
Substitution, Getafe. Domingos Duarte replaces Juan Iglesias.
Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jastin García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Juanpe.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Juan Iglesias (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Diego Rico.
Hand ball by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Juanpe.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Mason Greenwood (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a through ball.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Substitution, Girona. Jastin García replaces Pablo Torre.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Portu.
Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Omar Alderete with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Diego Rico (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaime Mata with a headed pass.
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Getafe).
Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Mata replaces Yellu Santiago.
Substitution, Getafe. Carles Aleñá replaces Ilaix Moriba.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ilaix Moriba (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Rico with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
Attempt saved. Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Getafe. Diego Rico replaces Gastón Álvarez because of an injury.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Ilaix Moriba (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Aleix García.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Mason Greenwood (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Luis Milla (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Milla (Getafe).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Portu with a through ball.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe).
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Luis Milla (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Portu (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Yellu Santiago (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe).
Goal! Getafe 1, Girona 0. Yellu Santiago (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilaix Moriba with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Milla.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luis Milla.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yellu Santiago (Getafe).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Milla (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Iglesias with a cross.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Yellu Santiago (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Yellu Santiago (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Getafe. Óscar Rodríguez is caught offside.
Aleix García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Milla (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
VAR Decision: No card change Omar Alderete (Getafe).
Omar Alderete (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Omar Alderete (Getafe).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sávio (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
(Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Ilaix Moriba (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Álvarez.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|62
|29
|19
|5
|5
|59
|34
|25
|10
Getafe CF
|38
|29
|9
|11
|9
|37
|42
|-5
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross following a corner.