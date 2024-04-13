Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M31Cívitas Metropolitano
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
3
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Griezmann (P)
33
Griezmann
49
Correa
50
Dovbyk
3
Attendance: 64214
Atlético de Madrid
3
1
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeRicardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match events

Atlético de MadridATM
GIRGirona FC
M. Llorente
91
82
ValerySávio
82
StuaniDovbyk
AzpilicuetaR. De Paul
74
69
Yan Couto
S.linoRiquelme
67
M. LlorenteGriezmann
67
64
ArnauDavid Lopez
64
PortuHerrera
55
Pablo TorreJhon Solis
Griezmann
49
WitselReinildo
45
Correa
50
MorataSaúl
40
Correa
34
Griezmann
33
31
Herrera
Diego Simeone
28
Saúl
24
3
Dovbyk

Stats

Match stats
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
40.90%
59.10%
Shots
17
12
Shots on target
4
5
Total passes
429
627
Passing accuracy
84.62%
90.43%
Corners
2
0
Throw-ins
11
16
Recoveries
49
49
Saves
4
1
Fouls
18
12
Offsides
3
0
3
0
Discipline
2
0