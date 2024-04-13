- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt saved. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid).
Hand ball by Sávio (Girona).
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. César Azpilicueta replaces Rodrigo De Paul.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Samuel Lino replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Jhon Solís.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Atletico Madrid 3, Girona 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Axel Witsel replaces Reinildo.
Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, Girona 1. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a cross.
Foul by Reinildo (Atletico Madrid).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reinildo (Atletico Madrid).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Saúl Ñíguez because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nahuel Molina.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Nahuel Molina is caught offside.
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, Girona 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Penalty conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jhon Solís with a headed pass.
Goal! Atletico Madrid 0, Girona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|65
|31
|20
|5
|6
|63
|39
|24
|4
Atlético de Madrid
|61
|31
|19
|4
|8
|59
|36
|23
Hand ball by Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid).