Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Lucas Pires (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pires with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Yan Couto.
Substitution, Cadiz. Sergi Guardiola replaces Robert Navarro.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Ramos (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Goal! Girona 4, Cadiz 1. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Girona 3, Cadiz 1. Gonzalo Escalante (Cadiz) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roger Martí following a corner.
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Cadiz) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Iza Carcelén with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Navarro.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Victor Chust (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Victor Chust (Cadiz).
Goal! Girona 3, Cadiz 0. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Substitution, Cadiz. Rubén Sobrino replaces Iván Alejo.
Substitution, Cadiz. Roger Martí replaces Maxi Gómez.
Attempt missed. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Pires with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Maxi Gómez (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Navarro (Cadiz).
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Yangel Herrera because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lucas Pires (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Alejo.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Attempt saved. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Navarro.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Alejo with a cross.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Chust (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Cadiz. Gonzalo Escalante replaces Álex Fernández.
Substitution, Cadiz. Chris Ramos replaces Juanmi.
Sávio (Girona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk with a headed pass.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Robert Navarro (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín is caught offside.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Maxi Gómez (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Alejo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Álex Fernández (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Fernández (Cadiz).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi (Cadiz).
Goal! Girona 2, Cadiz 0. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Alejo (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Robert Navarro (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Cadiz).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi (Cadiz).
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Goal! Girona 1, Cadiz 0. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Alcaraz.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Fernández.
Offside, Cadiz. Juanmi is caught offside.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Maxi Gómez (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|68
|32
|21
|5
|6
|67
|40
|27
|18
Cádiz CF
|25
|32
|4
|13
|15
|22
|45
|-23
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.