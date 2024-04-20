Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M32Municipal de Montilivi
Finished
Eric
8
Iván Martín
21
Dovbyk
70
Portu
81
Escalante
80
Attendance: 12665
Referees

RefereeJavier Alberola Rojas

Match events

Girona FCGIR
CADCádiz CF
Toni VillaDovbyk
85
Pablo TorreYan Couto
85
85
Guardiola L.rNavarro
Portu
81
80
Escalante
ArnauMiguel
75
PortuIván Martín
75
74
V. Chust
Dovbyk
70
69
SobrinoI. Alejo
69
Roger Ms.Maxi. G
Jhon SolisHerrera
57
45
EscalanteAlex
45
Chris RamosJuanmi
Miguel
41
30
Alex
Iván Martín
21
Eric
8

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Cádiz CF
Cádiz CF
Possession
57.30%
42.70%
Shots
10
12
Shots on target
5
5
Total passes
553
402
Passing accuracy
90.78%
83.83%
Corners
2
4
Throw-ins
14
17
Recoveries
46
40
Saves
4
1
Fouls
11
14
Offsides
3
1
1
0
Discipline
2
0