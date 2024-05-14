Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M36Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
0
1
Finished
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Traore
58
Attendance: 11440
Girona FC
0
1
Villarreal CF
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJosé María Sánchez Martínez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
VILVillarreal CF
94
Kiko F.
92
R. Terrats
92
M. TriguerosAlex . B
Toni VillaTsygankov
82
80
CapoueSanti C.v.
80
A. J. MoralesTraore
ValeryMiguel
74
PortuHerrera
74
64
I. AkhomachGuedes
64
R. TerratsJ. Cuenca
58
Traore
55
Traore
43
Alex . B
40
Kiko F.
Blind
35

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Possession
66.30%
33.70%
Shots
22
11
Shots on target
5
3
Total passes
749
386
Passing accuracy
92.92%
83.42%
Corners
5
1
Throw-ins
20
7
Recoveries
51
58
Saves
2
4
Fouls
3
14
Offsides
1
0
1
0
Discipline
3
1