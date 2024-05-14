- Summary
Second yellow card to Kiko Femenía (Villarreal).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ramon Terrats.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal).
Ramon Terrats (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ramon Terrats (Villarreal).
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Álex Baena.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Étienne Capoue (Villarreal).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ramon Terrats (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. José Luís Morales (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kiko Femenía.
Attempt saved. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Étienne Capoue (Villarreal).
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Villarreal. Étienne Capoue replaces Santi Comesaña.
Substitution, Villarreal. José Luís Morales replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramon Terrats.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yerson Mosquera (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt saved. Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álex Baena.
Substitution, Villarreal. Ilias Akhomach replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Substitution, Villarreal. Ramon Terrats replaces Jorge Cuenca.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. David López (Girona) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eric García.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Parejo (Villarreal).
Goal! Girona 0, Villarreal 1. Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Baena.
Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kiko Femenía (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Yerson Mosquera.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Yerson Mosquera.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sávio.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes with a cross.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Álex Baena (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Kiko Femenía (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kiko Femenía (Villarreal).
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Gonçalo Guedes (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Martín with a through ball.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt missed. Dani Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Attempt missed. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jorge Cuenca.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Santi Comesaña.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|75
|36
|23
|6
|7
|75
|45
|30
|8
Villarreal CF
|51
|36
|14
|9
|13
|60
|60
|0
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.