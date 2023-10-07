Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M9Nuevo Mirandilla
Cádiz CF
Cádiz CF
0
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Aleix Garcia
58
Attendance: 16438
Cádiz CF
0
1
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeJuan Martínez Munuera

Match events

Cádiz CFCAD
GIRGirona FC
89
I. Kebe
87
Juanpe RlIván Martín
87
I. KebeHerrera
A. NegredoChris Ramos
78
SobrinoJorge Mere
78
Guardiola L.rMaxi. G
72
71
StuaniDovbyk
71
ValerySávio
KouameIza
65
Lucas PiresEscalante
65
61
Pablo TorreMiguel
58
Aleix Garcia
48
Herrera
D. Machis
9
3
Aleix Garcia
R. Alcaraz
1

Stats

Match stats
Cádiz CF
Cádiz CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
26.00%
74.00%
Shots
8
20
Shots on target
2
5
Total passes
205
615
Passing accuracy
56.59%
89.27%
Corners
5
5
Throw-ins
13
10
Recoveries
62
68
Saves
4
2
Fouls
12
13
Offsides
0
3
1
1
Discipline
3
0