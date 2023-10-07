- Summary
Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iván Alejo following a corner.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Javi Hernández (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Javi Hernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ibrahima Kebe (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Cadiz).
Ibrahima Kebe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ibrahima Kebe (Girona).
Javi Hernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Cadiz).
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Ibrahima Kebe replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Eric García.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Substitution, Cadiz. Álvaro Negredo replaces Chris Ramos.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Cadiz. Rubén Sobrino replaces Jorge Meré.
Delay in match (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Eric García is caught offside.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iván Alejo (Cadiz).
Attempt saved. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Hernández with a cross.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Cadiz. Sergi Guardiola replaces Maximiliano Gómez.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Javi Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Cadiz. Rominigue Kouamé replaces Iza Carcelén.
Substitution, Cadiz. Lucas Pires replaces Gonzalo Escalante.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Ramos (Cadiz).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Alcaraz.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Miguel Gutiérrez because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Goal! Cadiz 0, Girona 1. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Chris Ramos (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximiliano Gómez (Cadiz).
Offside, Girona. Eric García tries a through ball, but Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Chris Ramos (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleix García.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Iza Carcelén with a cross.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gonzalo Escalante (Cadiz).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Chris Ramos (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Jorge Meré (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Alcaraz with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Fali (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Maximiliano Gómez (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yan Couto (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jorge Meré.
Hand ball by Iván Martín (Girona).
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Darwin Machís (Cadiz) is shown the red card.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darwin Machís (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Delay in match because of an injury Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Aleix García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Alcaraz.
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|22
|9
|7
|1
|1
|19
|11
|8
|13
Cádiz CF
|9
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|12
|-4
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.