LALIGA EA SPORTS | M22Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
6
2
Finished
UD Almería
Castellanos
7
Tsygankov
34
Riquelme
35
Javi Hdez.
42
Iván Martín
76
Stuani
78
Ramazani
65
El Bilal
80
6
2
Referees

RefereeValentín Pizarro Gómez

Match events

89
L. Suárez
ArteroBorja Garcia
82
CallensJavi Hdez.
82
80
El Bilal
79
CentellesAkieme
Stuani
78
Iván Martín
76
StuaniCastellanos
75
Iván MartínRiquelme
75
65
Ramazani
Toni VillaTsygankov
64
Borja Garcia
58
45
RamazaniMendes
45
ChumiSamu
45
ArnauL. Baptistao
45
El BilalEmbarba
Javi Hdez.
42
Riquelme
35
Tsygankov
34
Castellanos
7

Stats

Match stats
Possession
51.90%
48.10%
Shots
14
16
Shots on target
8
4
Total passes
464
411
Passing accuracy
78.66%
77.86%
Corners
1
7
Throw-ins
20
23
Recoveries
66
60
Saves
2
2
Fouls
10
8
Offsides
2
0
1
0
Discipline
1
0