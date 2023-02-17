- Summary
Referees
Match events
Stats
Attempt blocked. César de la Hoz (Almeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Puigmal.
Foul by Alexander Callens (Girona).
El Bilal Touré (Almeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Largie Ramazani (Almeria).
Luis Suárez (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Almeria).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arnau Puigmal (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Largie Ramazani.
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Borja García.
Substitution, Girona. Alexander Callens replaces Javi Hernández.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal! Girona 6, Almeria 2. El Bilal Touré (Almeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Robertone with a through ball.
Substitution, Almeria. Álex Centelles replaces Sergio Akieme.
Goal! Girona 6, Almeria 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Girona 5, Almeria 1. Iván Martín (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Villa with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Delay in match because of an injury Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Srdjan Babic following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Borja García.
Attempt saved. Arnau Puigmal (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. El Bilal Touré (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Puigmal.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by El Bilal Touré (Almeria).
Goal! Girona 4, Almeria 1. Largie Ramazani (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Robertone with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by El Bilal Touré.
Borja García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Borja García (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Akieme with a cross.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Robertone.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by César de la Hoz (Almeria).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Largie Ramazani (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Borja García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Robertone with a cross.
Substitution, Almeria. Largie Ramazani replaces Houboulang Mendes.
Substitution, Almeria. Chumi replaces Samú Costa.
Substitution, Almeria. Arnau Puigmal replaces Léo Baptistão.
Substitution, Almeria. El Bilal Touré replaces Adrián Embarba.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Rodrigo Ely (Almeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Samú Costa (Almeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Girona 4, Almeria 0. Javi Hernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Samú Costa (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja García.
VAR Decision: Goal Girona 3-0 Almeria (Rodrigo Riquelme).
Goal! Girona 3, Almeria 0. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Goal! Girona 2, Almeria 0. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Lucas Robertone (Almeria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Srdjan Babic.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Borja García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Borja García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Akieme with a cross.
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 1-0 Almeria.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Borja García (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Srdjan Babic (Almeria).
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt missed. Adrián Embarba (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Robertone.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Samú Costa (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Goal! Girona 1, Almeria 0. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Borja García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Almeria).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samú Costa (Almeria).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Aleix García.
Samú Costa (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
Girona FC
|27
|22
|7
|6
|9
|33
|33
|0
|17
UD Almería
|22
|22
|6
|4
|12
|27
|40
|-13
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Lucas Robertone.