Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ander Capa with a cross.
Goal! Athletic Club 2, Girona 3. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Foul by Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Athletic Club. Ander Capa tries a through ball, but Alex Berenguer is caught offside.
Jon Morcillo went off injured after Athletic Club had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club).
Foul by Ander Capa (Athletic Club).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl García with a headed pass.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Óscar De Marcos.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Jon Morcillo replaces Oihan Sancet.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue with a cross.
Offside, Athletic Club. Alex Berenguer tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yuri Berchiche with a cross.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Borja García.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue replaces Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Dangerous play by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Javi Hernández because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Javi Hernández (Girona).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja García.
Offside, Athletic Club. Yuri Berchiche tries a through ball, but Raúl García is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Borja García.
Attempt blocked. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Gorka Guruzeta.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Julen Agirrezabala replaces Unai Simón because of an injury.
Own Goal by Mikel Vesga, Athletic Club. Athletic Club 1, Girona 3.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aitor Paredes.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Goal! Athletic Club 1, Girona 2. Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a corner.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).
Offside, Athletic Club. Aitor Paredes tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).
Own Goal by Óscar De Marcos, Athletic Club. Athletic Club 0, Girona 2.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Borja García.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Aleix García.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Goal! Athletic Club 0, Girona 1. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|9
Athletic Club
|32
|23
|9
|5
|9
|33
|26
|7
|11
Girona FC
|30
|23
|8
|6
|9
|36
|35
|1
