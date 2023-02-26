Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M23San Mamés
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
2
3
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Yuri
34
Raul Garcia
88
Aleix Garcia
3
De Marcos (o.g.)
18
Vesga (o.g.)
45
Athletic Club
2
3
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeIsidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match events

Athletic ClubATH
GIRGirona FC
Paredes
94
93
Gazzaniga
Raul Garcia
88
Muniain
84
Morci
81
79
ReinierTsygankov
79
StuaniCastellanos
CapaDe Marcos
77
MorciO. Sancet
77
77
Raul Garcia
77
71
Romeu
70
ValeryBorja Garcia
70
Iván MartínRiquelme
I. LekueYeray
67
60
MiguelJavi Hdez.
AgirrezabalaUnai Simon
45
Raul GarciaGuruzeta
45
45
Vesga
Yeray
44
35
Arnau
Yuri
34
27
S. Bueno
18
De Marcos
15
Castellanos
De Marcos
13
3
Aleix Garcia

Stats

Match stats
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
59.70%
40.30%
Shots
17
8
Shots on target
3
4
Total passes
486
351
Passing accuracy
83.95%
72.65%
Corners
11
3
Throw-ins
33
12
Recoveries
62
64
Saves
3
1
Fouls
17
8
Offsides
4
1
5
0
Discipline
5
0