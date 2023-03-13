- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
VAR Decision: Goal Girona 0-1 Atletico Madrid (Álvaro Morata).
Goal! Girona 0, Atletico Madrid 1. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Iván Martín is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Aleix García because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aleix García (Girona).
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Axel Witsel replaces Koke.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Hermoso.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo De Paul tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Oriol Romeu because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Borja García because of an injury.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Memphis Depay.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo De Paul replaces Marcos Llorente.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Lemar.
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Hand ball by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
VAR Decision: No Penalty Atletico Madrid.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Attempt saved. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Koke (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Offside, Girona. Santiago Bueno tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Nahuel Molina is caught offside.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Atlético de Madrid
|48
|25
|14
|6
|5
|39
|19
|20
|12
Girona FC
|30
|25
|8
|6
|11
|38
|39
|-1
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) is shown the yellow card.