LALIGA EA SPORTS | M25Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
0
1
Finished
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
Morata
90
Girona FC
0
1
Atlético de Madrid
Referees

RefereeMario Melero López

Match events

Girona FC
Atlético de Madrid
Gazzaniga
101
Stuani
100
97
R. De Paul
90
Morata
Toni VillaTsygankov
86
BernardoAleix Garcia
86
80
WitselKoke
75
SaúlCarrasco
StuaniCastellanos
74
Iván MartínRomeu
74
65
Savic
ValeryBorja Garcia
63
61
MorataMemphis
61
R. De PaulM. Llorente
61
CorreaLemar
56
M. Llorente

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
Possession
49.90%
50.10%
Shots
6
14
Shots on target
4
4
Total passes
530
537
Passing accuracy
87.74%
85.29%
Corners
1
3
Throw-ins
14
20
Recoveries
60
60
Saves
3
4
Fouls
6
12
Offsides
4
3
2
0
Discipline
3
0