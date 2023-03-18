- Summary
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Salvi Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Attempt blocked. Reinier (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Borja García.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salvi Sánchez (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt blocked. Salvi Sánchez (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Pathé Ciss replaces Isi Palazón.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Salvi Sánchez replaces Santi Comesaña.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Santiago Bueno tries a through ball, but Javi Hernández is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Fran García (Rayo Vallecano).
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Unai López tries a through ball, but Alejandro Catena is caught offside.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Unai López replaces Sergio Camello.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Abdul Mumin replaces Mario Hernández.
Foul by Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Borja García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Florian Lejeune tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Foul by Fran García (Rayo Vallecano).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Isi Palazón.
Attempt blocked. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Raúl de Tomás replaces Óscar Trejo.
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Toni Villa tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Lejeune.
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Girona 2. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javi Hernández with a cross.
Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja García (Girona).
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Isi Palazón.
Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a cross following a set piece situation.
Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro García with a cross.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot is just a bit too high. Isi Palazón should be disappointed.
VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Arnau Martinez (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Girona 1. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Camello.
Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Girona 1. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Girona 0. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alejandro Catena.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Óscar Valentín.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Bueno.
Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Alejandro Catena with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro García.
Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Camello.
Attempt missed. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|8
Rayo Vallecano
|36
|26
|9
|9
|8
|31
|30
|1
|12
Girona FC
|31
|26
|8
|7
|11
|40
|41
|-1
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.