Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M26Estadio de Vallecas
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
2
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Isi
22
Trejo Jp
33
Tsygankov
28
Tsygankov
51
Rayo Vallecano
2
2
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereePablo González Fuertes

Match events

Rayo VallecanoRAY
GIRGirona FC
88
ReinierBorja Garcia
85
StuaniCastellanos
Pathé CissIsi
79
SánchezSanti C.v.
78
70
David Lopez
Unai LopezCamello
64
A. MuminMario H.
64
R.d.tTrejo Jp
56
51
Tsygankov
45
Toni VillaRiquelme
45
Javi Hdez.Miguel
36
Arnau
Trejo Jp
33
28
Tsygankov
Isi
22
Mario H.
17
Catena
6

Stats

Match stats
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
47.40%
52.60%
Shots
15
12
Shots on target
3
4
Total passes
375
415
Passing accuracy
76.27%
79.28%
Corners
3
5
Throw-ins
20
24
Recoveries
60
59
Saves
2
1
Fouls
15
16
Offsides
2
4
2
0
Discipline
2
0