Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M30José Zorrilla
Real Valladolid CF
Real Valladolid CF
1
0
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Monchu
23
Real Valladolid CF
1
0
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeMario Melero López

Match events

Real Valladolid CFVLL
GIRGirona FC
Roque MesaG. Plata
91
76
ArteroArnau
76
RiquelmeValery
76
Yan CoutoIván Martín
L. PérezEscudero
70
AguadoMonchu
70
D. MachisAmallah
69
Amallah
67
Javi SánchezJ. El Yamiq
63
40
Iván Martín
Monchu
23
11
ReinierAleix Garcia
3
ValeryToni Villa

Stats

Match stats
Real Valladolid CF
Real Valladolid CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
38.50%
61.50%
Shots
15
12
Shots on target
6
6
Total passes
335
527
Passing accuracy
75.82%
83.30%
Corners
5
7
Throw-ins
14
30
Recoveries
69
64
Saves
6
5
Fouls
14
9
Offsides
2
1
1
0
Discipline
1
0