Foul by Darwin Machís (Real Valladolid).
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reinier with a headed pass.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iván Fresneda.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Roque Mesa replaces Gonzalo Plata.
Delay in match (Girona).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kike Pérez.
Hand ball by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt saved. Darwin Machís (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Iván Fresneda (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Arnau Martinez.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Valery Fernández.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Iván Martín.
Offside, Real Valladolid. Álvaro Aguado tries a through ball, but Darwin Machís is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín tries a through ball, but Reinier is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Aguado.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid).
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Luis Pérez replaces Sergio Escudero.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Álvaro Aguado replaces Monchu.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Darwin Machís replaces Selim Amallah.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanpe with a headed pass.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
Selim Amallah (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Selim Amallah (Real Valladolid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Attempt saved. Reinier (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Javi Sánchez replaces Jawad El Yamiq because of an injury.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iván Fresneda.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kike Pérez.
Attempt blocked. Iván Fresneda (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Selim Amallah.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iván Fresneda.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid).
Attempt blocked. Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike Pérez.
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Escudero.
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cyle Larin.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Valery Fernández.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Sergio Escudero (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kike Pérez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
Attempt saved. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Reinier.
Offside, Real Valladolid. Martin Hongla tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Plata is caught offside.
Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Girona 0. Monchu (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
Attempt blocked. Reinier (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Selim Amallah (Real Valladolid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Selim Amallah (Real Valladolid).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Aleix García because of an injury.
Foul by Martin Hongla (Real Valladolid).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aleix García (Girona).
Foul by Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Fresneda.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jawad El Yamiq.
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Fresneda with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Toni Villa because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kike Pérez with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).
Delay in match because of an injury Toni Villa (Girona).
Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
Girona FC
|38
|30
|10
|8
|12
|44
|43
|1
|14
Real Valladolid CF
|35
|30
|10
|5
|15
|26
|48
|-22
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.