- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Santiago Bueno tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Iván Martín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Goal! Girona 4, Real Madrid 2. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Dani Carvajal.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Rodrygo.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Carvajal.
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Luka Modric.
Goal! Girona 4, Real Madrid 1. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Éder Militão.
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a headed pass.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Nacho.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Carvajal.
Goal! Girona 3, Real Madrid 1. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov following a fast break.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Madrid 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Madrid 0. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Goal! Girona 1, Real Madrid 0. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Militão with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Real Madrid
|65
|31
|20
|5
|6
|65
|28
|37
|10
Girona FC
|41
|31
|11
|8
|12
|48
|45
|3
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).