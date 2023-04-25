Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M31Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
4
2
Finished
Real Madrid
Castellanos
11
Castellanos
23
Castellanos
45
Castellanos
61
Vini Jr.
33
Lucas V.
84
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeJavier Iglesias Villanueva

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ArteroIván Martín
91
ReinierRiquelme
88
Javi Hdez.Miguel
88
84
Lucas V.
78
Lucas V.Carvajal
78
MarianoRodrygo
ValeryTsygankov
71
StuaniCastellanos
71
64
E. Militão
62
TchouameniModric
Castellanos
61
51
CamavingaNacho
Castellanos
45
Arnau
42
36
Vini Jr.
33
Vini Jr.
Castellanos
23
Castellanos
11

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Real Madrid
Possession
28.30%
71.70%
Shots
13
18
Shots on target
5
3
Total passes
276
707
Passing accuracy
78.99%
91.23%
Corners
3
8
Throw-ins
21
23
Recoveries
51
53
Saves
1
1
Fouls
7
6
Offsides
2
0
1
0
Discipline
2
0