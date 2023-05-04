- Summary
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Martin Valjent (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Alexander Callens replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javi Hernández.
Foul by Ricard Artero (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Manu Morlanes.
Substitution, Mallorca. Ángel Rodríguez replaces Amath Ndiaye.
Goal! Girona 2, Mallorca 1. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Goal! Girona 1, Mallorca 1. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Santiago Bueno (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Mallorca. Vedat Muriqi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Javi Hernández (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca).
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Mallorca. Ludwig Augustinsson replaces Jaume Costa.
Attempt missed. Ricard Artero (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Copete.
Attempt saved. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Morlanes with a through ball.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt missed. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jaume Costa.
Substitution, Mallorca. Dani Rodríguez replaces Dennis Hadzikadunic.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt blocked. Ricard Artero (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Reinier.
Offside, Mallorca. Lee Kang-In tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Goal! Girona 1, Mallorca 0. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dennis Hadzikadunic.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Attempt blocked. Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaume Costa with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Copete (Mallorca) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt blocked. Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Reinier (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Morlanes.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Bueno.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Mallorca. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Mallorca. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta tries a through ball, but Martin Valjent is caught offside.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|7
Girona FC
|47
|33
|13
|8
|12
|52
|46
|6
|12
RCD Mallorca
|41
|33
|11
|8
|14
|32
|37
|-5
Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a headed pass.