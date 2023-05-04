Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M33Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
2
1
Finished
RCD Mallorca
Bernardo
46
Castellanos
83
Muriqi (P)
79
Girona FC
1
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeJuan Martínez Munuera

Match events

Yan Couto
91
Yan CoutoIván Martín
90
CallensTsygankov
90
StuaniCastellanos
90
85
GrenierMorlanes
85
ÁngelAmath
85
Javier Aguirre
Castellanos
83
79
Muriqi
Castellanos
77
Javi Hdez.
75
Javi Hdez.Miguel
72
71
AugustinssonJ. Costa
65
Dani RodríguezHadzikadunic
ArteroReinier
59
Bernardo
46
Bernardo
13

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
RCD Mallorca
Possession
62.50%
37.50%
Shots
17
8
Shots on target
7
2
Total passes
496
291
Passing accuracy
85.48%
72.85%
Corners
9
5
Throw-ins
17
14
Recoveries
49
47
Saves
1
4
Fouls
9
13
Offsides
1
3
4
0
Discipline
0
0