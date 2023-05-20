- Summary
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt blocked. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso with a cross.
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Offside, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno tries a through ball, but Nicolas Jackson is caught offside.
Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Yeremy Pino.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanpe.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Yan Couto.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Substitution, Villarreal. Kiko Femenía replaces Juan Foyth.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Villarreal. Gerard Moreno replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Substitution, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno replaces Alfonso Pedraza.
Substitution, Villarreal. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Ramón Terrats.
Delay in match because of an injury Ramón Terrats (Villarreal).
Delay in match because of an injury Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Attempt saved. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álex Baena.
Ramón Terrats (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Foul by Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal).
Juanpe (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ramón Terrats (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Jackson.
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ramón Terrats.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza with a cross.
Offside, Villarreal. Jorge Cuenca tries a through ball, but Álex Baena is caught offside.
Foul by Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by David López (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jorge Cuenca.
Ramón Terrats (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Goal! Girona 1, Villarreal 1. David López (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez following a set piece situation.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David López.
Ramón Terrats (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Girona 0, Villarreal 1. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramón Terrats.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|5
Villarreal CF
|60
|35
|18
|6
|11
|54
|36
|18
|8
Girona FC
|48
|35
|13
|9
|13
|55
|50
|5
Goal! Girona 1, Villarreal 2. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Jackson with a cross following a fast break.