LALIGA EA SPORTS | M35Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
1
2
Finished
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
David Lopez
23
Yeremy
8
Gerard
93
Girona FC
1
2
Villarreal CF
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeValentín Pizarro Gómez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
VILVillarreal CF
93
Gerard
79
M. TriguerosYeremy
Javi Hdez.Miguel
77
ReinierYan Couto
71
Herrera
70
67
Kiko F.Foyth
62
GerardChukwueze
61
Alberto M.A. Pedraza
61
Lo CelsoR. Terrats
HerreraDavid Lopez
58
StuaniCastellanos
58
David Lopez
54
David Lopez
23
22
Yeremy
8
Yeremy

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Possession
45.10%
54.90%
Shots
9
10
Shots on target
3
5
Total passes
406
509
Passing accuracy
83.50%
88.41%
Corners
3
1
Throw-ins
20
13
Recoveries
63
64
Saves
3
2
Fouls
16
11
Offsides
2
2
2
0
Discipline
1
0