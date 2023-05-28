Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M37Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
1
2
Finished
Real Betis
Miguel
35
B. Iglesias
46
B. Iglesias
76
Girona FC
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeIsidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match events

87
Aitor RuibalCanales
87
Willian J.B. Iglesias
85
G. Rodriguez
81
JoaquínRodri
81
A. GuardadoWilliam
Javi Hdez.Reinier
77
76
B. Iglesias
67
JuanmiAyoze
Aleix GarciaHerrera
60
46
B. Iglesias
BernardoJuanpe Rl
45
Miguel
35

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Real Betis
Possession
53.70%
46.30%
Shots
9
18
Shots on target
3
7
Total passes
501
442
Passing accuracy
87.43%
87.33%
Corners
8
5
Throw-ins
21
13
Recoveries
48
52
Saves
6
2
Fouls
14
12
Offsides
2
3
0
0
Discipline
1
0