- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Offside, Real Betis. Guido Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Aitor Ruibal is caught offside.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanmi (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juan Miranda.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willian José (Real Betis).
Substitution, Real Betis. Aitor Ruibal replaces Sergio Canales.
Substitution, Real Betis. Willian José replaces Borja Iglesias.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Juanmi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Juan Miranda (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Rodri.
Substitution, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado replaces William Carvalho.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valery Fernández.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Reinier.
Goal! Girona 1, Real Betis 2. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja Iglesias (Real Betis).
Hand ball by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Attempt saved. Rodri (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by William Carvalho.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Miranda (Real Betis).
Substitution, Real Betis. Juanmi replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
William Carvalho (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos with a headed pass following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Claudio Bravo (Real Betis).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos with a through ball.
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Edgar González (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri with a through ball.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Aleix García is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Yangel Herrera.
Foul by Reinier (Girona).
Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luiz Felipe (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Attempt missed. Juan Miranda (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Girona 1, Real Betis 1. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Juanpe.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juan Miranda.
Foul by Juan Miranda (Real Betis).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Carvalho following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Juan Miranda (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Goal! Girona 1, Real Betis 0. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.
Attempt missed. Rodri (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
William Carvalho (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Betis. William Carvalho tries a through ball, but Youssouf Sabaly is caught offside.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Yangel Herrera is caught offside.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodri.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Juanpe.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Edgar González (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri with a cross.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodri.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.
Edgar González (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Offside, Real Betis. William Carvalho tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Iglesias following a corner.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|6
Real Betis
|59
|37
|17
|8
|12
|45
|40
|5
|9
Girona FC
|49
|37
|13
|10
|14
|57
|53
|4
Attempt saved. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian José.