Referees
VAR Decision: No Red Card Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona).
Offside, Osasuna. Rubén Peña tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Osasuna. Aitor Fernández tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Osasuna. Pablo Ibáñez replaces Jon Moncayola.
Substitution, Osasuna. Moi Gómez replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Goal! Osasuna 2, Girona 1. Reinier (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a set piece situation.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Hand ball by Manu Sánchez (Osasuna).
Substitution, Osasuna. Rubén García replaces Kike Barja.
Substitution, Osasuna. Chimy Avila replaces Ante Budimir.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aimar Oroz (Osasuna).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aimar Oroz (Osasuna).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Osasuna 2, Girona 0. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross.
Goal! Osasuna 1, Girona 0. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kike Barja following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aimar Oroz.
Offside, Girona. Yangel Herrera tries a through ball, but Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aimar Oroz.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a through ball.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manu Sánchez.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Kike Barja (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lucas Torró (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Sánchez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aimar Oroz.
Attempt saved. Manu Sánchez (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu Sánchez (Osasuna).
Offside, Osasuna. Aitor Fernández tries a through ball, but Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is caught offside.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Rubén Peña (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt missed. Kike Barja (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aimar Oroz.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Juan Cruz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aimar Oroz.
Attempt missed. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manu Sánchez following a fast break.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Osasuna. Juan Cruz replaces David García because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury David García (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David García (Osasuna).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|7
CA Osasuna
|53
|38
|15
|8
|15
|37
|42
|-5
|10
Girona FC
|49
|38
|13
|10
|15
|58
|55
|3
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) is shown the yellow card.