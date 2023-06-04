Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M38El Sadar
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
2
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Budimir
51
Budimir
54
Reinier
74
CA Osasuna
2
1
Girona FC
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeMiguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

Match events

CA OsasunaOSA
GIRGirona FC
95
Gazzaniga
92
Stuani
91
Yan Couto
84
Javi Hdez.Miguel
IbañezMoncayola
84
Moi GómezEz Abde
84
74
Reinier
Moncayola
72
Rubén GarcíaKike Barja
68
Ávila ChimyBudimir
68
64
ReinierCastellanos
63
Yan CoutoBernardo
58
Aleix GarciaHerrera
58
StuaniRiquelme
55
Bernardo
Budimir
54
Budimir
51
34
Herrera
Juan CruzDavid García
5

Stats

Match stats
CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
36.80%
63.20%
Shots
14
11
Shots on target
7
6
Total passes
317
545
Passing accuracy
79.50%
88.62%
Corners
5
2
Throw-ins
12
21
Recoveries
67
60
Saves
5
5
Fouls
12
9
Offsides
3
2
1
0
Discipline
5
0