Spanish Copa Del Rey | M5Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
3
1
Finished
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Stuani
14
Stuani (P)
18
Blind
25
Nteka
35
Girona FC
3
1
Rayo Vallecano
Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
RAYRayo Vallecano
82
Jose PozoÓscar V.
74
FalcaoDe Frutos
Iván MartínJhon Solis
74
65
ÁlvaroIsi
65
Trejo JpR.d.t
Aleix GarciaHerrera
60
ValeryTsygankov
59
Yan CoutoArnau
45
AntalJuanpe Rl
45
46
Nteka
Stuani
46
35
Nteka
Blind
25
Stuani
18
Stuani
14

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Possession
55.10%
44.90%
Shots
18
21
Shots on target
8
3
Total passes
567
449
Passing accuracy
92.06%
91.09%
Corners
3
7
Throw-ins
18
18
Recoveries
47
43
Saves
2
5
Fouls
10
14
Offsides
2
0
1
0
Discipline
1
0