- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Unai López with a through ball.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
Attempt saved. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai López.
Attempt missed. Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Antal Yaakobishvili.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pep Chavarría.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Óscar Valentín.
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Radamel Falcao replaces Jorge de Frutos.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Jhon Solís.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Juan Carlos.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Andrei Ratiu.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García replaces Isi Palazón.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Óscar Trejo replaces Raúl de Tomás.
Attempt missed. Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) with an attempt from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Unai López with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Antal Yaakobishvili.
Attempt blocked. Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andrei Ratiu.
Attempt blocked. Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Antal Yaakobishvili.
Attempt blocked. Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pep Chavarría with a cross.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Randy Nteka.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Cárdenas.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martínez.
Substitution, Girona. Antal Yaakobishvili replaces Juanpe.
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a headed pass.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Solís (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jhon Solís.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Unai López (Rayo Vallecano).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal! Girona 3, Rayo Vallecano 1. Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.
Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge de Frutos.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Attempt blocked. Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Goal! Girona 3, Rayo Vallecano 0. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Andrei Ratiu.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Portu.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal! Girona 2, Rayo Vallecano 0. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Girona. Portu draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal! Girona 1, Rayo Vallecano 0. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Portu.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a headed pass.
Foul by Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).