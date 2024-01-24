Skip to main content
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M6Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
3
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Larin
20
Abdón
27
Abdón (P)
34
Stuani (P)
67
Sávio
95
RCD Mallorca
3
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeJosé Luis Munuera Montero

Match events

RCD MallorcaMLL
GIRGirona FC
Nastasic
97
95
Sávio
93
Yan Couto
93
Blind
Samu
93
MorlanesAntonio Sánchez
79
72
Pablo TorreIván Martín
Greif
71
MuriqiAbdón
71
NastasicLarin
70
67
Stuani
A. Raillo
66
A. Raillo
66
LatoJ. Costa
64
SamuDani Rodríguez
64
59
PortuTsygankov
59
ValeryMiguel
45
DovbykHerrera
45
Yan CoutoArnau
J. Costa
38
Dani Rodríguez
36
Abdón
34
Abdón
27
Larin
20

Stats

Match stats
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
24.80%
75.20%
Shots
14
19
Shots on target
6
5
Total passes
205
609
Passing accuracy
70.24%
90.48%
Corners
3
7
Throw-ins
4
18
Recoveries
48
46
Saves
3
3
Fouls
20
5
Offsides
2
3
5
1
Discipline
2
0