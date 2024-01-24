- Summary
Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Matija Nastasic (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Goal! Mallorca 3, Girona 2. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Samú Costa (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samú Costa (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Copete (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Mascarell.
Substitution, Mallorca. Manu Morlanes replaces Antonio Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Samú Costa (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Iván Martín.
Dominik Greif (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Mallorca. Vedat Muriqi replaces Abdón Prats.
Substitution, Mallorca. Matija Nastasic replaces Cyle Larin.
Goal! Mallorca 3, Girona 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Second yellow card to Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Girona. Cristhian Stuani draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Mallorca. Toni Lato replaces Jaume Costa.
Substitution, Mallorca. Samú Costa replaces Dani Rodríguez because of an injury.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cyle Larin (Mallorca).
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Attempt missed. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Offside, Mallorca. Giovanni González is caught offside.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Jaume Costa (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Rodríguez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dominik Greif.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez following a fast break.
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdón Prats (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdón Prats (Mallorca).
Jaume Costa (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Copete with a cross.
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Goal! Mallorca 3, Girona 0. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Mallorca.
Penalty conceded by Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a through ball.
Goal! Mallorca 2, Girona 0. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dominik Greif.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Goal! Mallorca 1, Girona 0. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez.
Offside, Mallorca. Cyle Larin is caught offside.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Attempt saved. Martin Valjent (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jaume Costa with a cross.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Attempt saved. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Copete.
Attempt missed. Copete (Mallorca) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Juan Carlos.
Attempt saved. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sávio following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Antonio Raíllo.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.