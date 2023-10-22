- Summary
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kaiky (Almeria).
Attempt saved. Álex Pozo (Almeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Lázaro (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Largie Ramazani (Almeria).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lázaro (Almeria).
Substitution, Almeria. Marciano Sanca replaces Léo Baptistão.
Attempt missed. Lázaro (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iddrisu Baba.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Melero (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Iván Martín.
Goal! Girona 5, Almeria 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by César Montes.
Substitution, Almeria. Lázaro replaces Adri Embarba.
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces Eric García.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Sávio.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Almeria).
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Sávio.
Goal! Girona 4, Almeria 2. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a through ball.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Almeria. Melero replaces Dion Lopy.
Substitution, Almeria. Largie Ramazani replaces Sergio Arribas.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Iddrisu Baba (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by David López.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Chumi.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
Substitution, Almeria. Chumi replaces Lucas Robertone.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adri Embarba (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Foul by David López (Girona).
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Girona 3, Almeria 2. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Goal! Girona 2, Almeria 2. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Goal! Girona 1, Almeria 2. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Eric García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk tries a through ball, but Yan Couto is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Iddrisu Baba (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Adri Embarba (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Álex Centelles.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Adri Embarba (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergio Arribas (Almeria).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Léo Baptistão.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Kaiky.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kaiky (Almeria).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Robertone (Almeria).
Goal! Girona 0, Almeria 2. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Adri Embarba (Almeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fernando Martínez.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Offside, Almeria. Álex Centelles tries a through ball, but Adri Embarba is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David López with a headed pass.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Álex Pozo (Almeria).
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dion Lopy (Almeria).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Eric García is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Robertone (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Adri Embarba (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by David López.
Goal! Girona 0, Almeria 1. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Robertone with a cross.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|25
|10
|8
|1
|1
|24
|13
|11
|20
UD Almería
|3
|10
|0
|3
|7
|13
|29
|-16
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Torre.