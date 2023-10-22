Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M10Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
5
2
Finished
UD Almería
Iván Martín
36
Dovbyk
38
Dovbyk
42
Sávio
70
Stuani
84
L. Baptistao
1
L. Baptistao
23
Attendance: 12884
Referees

RefereeMiguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

Match events

88
MarcianoL. Baptistao
Pablo TorreIván Martín
85
Stuani
84
79
LazaroEmbarba
ArnauEric
79
PortuSávio
79
73
L. Baptistao
Sávio
70
67
MeleroLopy
67
RamazaniArribas
ValeryYan Couto
67
StuaniDovbyk
66
45
ChumiRobertone
David Lopez
48
Dovbyk
42
Dovbyk
38
Iván Martín
36
25
Robertone
23
L. Baptistao
1
L. Baptistao

Possession
67.00%
33.00%
Shots
19
9
Shots on target
8
5
Total passes
624
298
Passing accuracy
89.74%
74.16%
Corners
9
6
Throw-ins
11
14
Recoveries
52
52
Saves
3
3
Fouls
11
14
Offsides
3
1
1
0
Discipline
2
0