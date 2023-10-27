Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M11Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
1
0
Finished
RC Celta
Herrera
90
Attendance: 12671
Girona FC
1
0
RC Celta
Referees

RefereeIsidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match events

Girona FCGIR
CELRC Celta
Herrera
90
84
Fran BeltranDotor
Juanpe Rl
81
TsygankovArnau
78
Stuani
76
76
Nuñez
74
O. MinguezaBamba
StuaniDovbyk
66
PortuIván Martín
66
54
Kevin V.
Yan Couto
51
Juanpe RlDavid Lopez
46

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
RC Celta
RC Celta
Possession
65.60%
34.40%
Shots
12
4
Shots on target
2
2
Total passes
590
311
Passing accuracy
86.95%
74.60%
Corners
10
1
Throw-ins
24
16
Recoveries
63
61
Saves
2
1
Fouls
15
12
Offsides
0
0
3
0
Discipline
2
0