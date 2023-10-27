- Summary
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu Sánchez (Celta Vigo).
Goal! Girona 1, Celta Vigo 0. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Fran Beltrán replaces Carlos Dotor.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo).
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Sánchez.
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Arnau Martínez.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Óscar Mingueza replaces Jonathan Bamba.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez following a corner.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sávio following a fast break.
Hand ball by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yan Couto (Girona).
Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo).
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo).
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo).
Attempt blocked. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces David López because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury David López (Girona).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo).
Attempt saved. Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sávio (Girona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Carlos Dotor (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iago Aspas.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|28
|11
|9
|1
|1
|25
|13
|12
|18
RC Celta
|6
|11
|1
|3
|7
|10
|19
|-9
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fran Beltrán.