LALIGA EA SPORTS | M14Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
1
1
Finished
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
Tsygankov
54
Williams
66
Attendance: 13123
Girona FC
1
1
Athletic Club
Referees

RefereeMario Melero López

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ATHAthletic Club
89
Unai G.O. Sancet
89
Adu AresWilliams
ValeryTsygankov
84
I. KebeHerrera
84
80
Ander HerreraR. De Galarreta
80
BerenguerWilliams Jr
Pablo TorreIván Martín
76
73
Raul GarciaGuruzeta
PortuStuani
68
Yan CoutoArnau
68
66
Williams
Blind
58
Tsygankov
54
50
Guruzeta

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
Possession
60.40%
39.60%
Shots
13
13
Shots on target
2
6
Total passes
619
382
Passing accuracy
88.85%
83.51%
Corners
2
6
Throw-ins
13
19
Recoveries
74
56
Saves
5
1
Fouls
8
16
Offsides
2
2
1
0
Discipline
1
0