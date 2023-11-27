- Summary
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Ibrahima Kébé (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai Gómez (Athletic Club).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Gómez replaces Oihan Sancet.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Malcom Adu replaces Iñaki Williams.
Offside, Girona. Pablo Torre tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Vivian.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Ibrahima Kébé replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Herrera replaces Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Alex Berenguer replaces Nico Williams.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
Attempt blocked. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Iván Martín.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Gorka Guruzeta.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martínez.
Goal! Girona 1, Athletic Club 1. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oihan Sancet following a fast break.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Aleix García.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nico Williams (Athletic Club).
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Williams with a cross.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Goal! Girona 1, Athletic Club 0. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a cross.
Offside, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos tries a through ball, but Gorka Guruzeta is caught offside.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta with a cross.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
Attempt blocked. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aitor Paredes.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gorka Guruzeta.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Offside, Athletic Club. Oihan Sancet tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
Attempt saved. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
Attempt missed. Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
Attempt saved. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Williams.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a cross.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nico Williams (Athletic Club).
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|35
|14
|11
|2
|1
|32
|17
|15
|5
Athletic Club
|25
|14
|7
|4
|3
|26
|18
|8
Attempt missed. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.