LALIGA EA SPORTS | M18Benito Villamarín
Real Betis
Real Betis
1
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Pezzella
87
Dovbyk (P)
38
Attendance: 51394
Real Betis
1
1
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeRicardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match events

Real BetisBET
GIRGirona FC
Pezzella
87
81
Aleix Garcia
78
Jhon SolisSávio
78
ValeryYan Couto
Ez AbdeRodri
65
Marc Roca
65
B. IglesiasWillian J.
65
64
PortuPablo Torre
63
StuaniDovbyk
WilliamA. Guardado
45
Marc Roca
50
A. Guardado
47
42
Dovbyk
38
Dovbyk
33
Juanpe RlDavid Lopez
Aitor RuibalBellerín
14

Stats

Match stats
Real Betis
Real Betis
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
47.50%
52.50%
Shots
21
12
Shots on target
4
4
Total passes
523
576
Passing accuracy
87.19%
90.63%
Corners
7
6
Throw-ins
13
17
Recoveries
62
60
Saves
3
3
Fouls
6
9
Offsides
1
3
2
0
Discipline
2
0