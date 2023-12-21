- Summary
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eric García following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Altimira.
Goal! Real Betis 1, Girona 1. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by William Carvalho following a corner.
Attempt blocked. William Carvalho (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chadi Riad (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Iglesias with a headed pass.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Assane Diao (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Chadi Riad (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis).
Aleix García (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yan Couto.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Assane Diao (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Assane Diao with a cross.
Substitution, Real Betis. Abde Ezzalzouli replaces Rodri.
Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Willian José.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Pablo Torre.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Assane Diao (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aitor Ruibal.
Attempt blocked. Rodri (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Willian José (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chadi Riad (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk following a fast break.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Marc Roca.
Attempt saved. William Carvalho (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Andrés Guardado.
Marc Roca (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Roca (Real Betis).
Offside, Real Betis. Willian José is caught offside.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Assane Diao (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Rodri (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Willian José.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Eric García.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Chadi Riad (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Roca (Real Betis).
Attempt blocked. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Goal! Real Betis 0, Girona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Girona. Sávio draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Eric García (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces David López because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David López (Girona).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt missed. Assane Diao (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Andrés Guardado.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Juan Miranda (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Betis. Aitor Ruibal replaces Héctor Bellerín because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Héctor Bellerín (Real Betis).
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juan Miranda.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Héctor Bellerín (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|45
|18
|14
|3
|1
|42
|21
|21
|7
Real Betis
|28
|18
|6
|10
|2
|20
|18
|2
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández with a cross.