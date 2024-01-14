- Summary
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Largie Ramazani (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Almeria).
Attempt missed. Largie Ramazani (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dion Lopy.
Attempt missed. Sergio Akieme (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Pozo.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Pozo.
Attempt missed. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Largie Ramazani with a cross.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Akieme (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Almeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Baptistão.
Substitution, Almeria. Kaiky replaces Sergio Arribas.
Kaiky (Almeria) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Almeria. Luis Suárez replaces César Montes because of an injury.
Attempt missed. César Montes (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Robertone (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aleix García (Girona) is shown the red card.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Gonzalo Melero (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
César Montes (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury César Montes (Almeria).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by César Montes (Almeria).
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Dion Lopy (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Almeria. Gonzalo Melero replaces Adri Embarba.
Substitution, Almeria. Largie Ramazani replaces Marc Pubill.
Substitution, Girona. Sávio replaces Valery Fernández.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt blocked. César Montes (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Robertone with a cross.
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Pozo.
Substitution, Almeria. Álex Pozo replaces Edgar González.
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edgar González (Almeria).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Pablo Torre.
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yan Couto.
Sergio Akieme (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergio Akieme (Almeria).
Attempt missed. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Robertone following a fast break.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by César Montes (Almeria).
Attempt blocked. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Pubill with a cross.
Attempt saved. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Akieme with a cross.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edgar González (Almeria).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dion Lopy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Attempt saved. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Léo Baptistão.
Attempt blocked. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Marc Pubill with a cross.
Attempt missed. Edgar González (Almeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adri Embarba with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Akieme.
Valery Fernández (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Marc Pubill (Almeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adri Embarba.
Foul by César Montes (Almeria).
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Arribas.
Foul by Adri Embarba (Almeria).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Sergio Arribas (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dion Lopy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Pablo Torre (Girona).
Foul by Edgar González (Almeria).
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adri Embarba (Almeria) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio Akieme.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Robertone (Almeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adri Embarba.
Foul by Adri Embarba (Almeria).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|49
|20
|15
|4
|1
|46
|24
|22
|20
UD Almería
|6
|20
|0
|6
|14
|19
|43
|-24
