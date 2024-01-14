Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M20Power Horse Stadium
UD Almería
UD Almería
0
0
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Attendance: 12111
UD Almería
0
0
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeMateo Busquets Ferrer

Match events

UD AlmeríaALM
GIRGirona FC
96
Arnau
KaikyArribas
83
Kaiky
83
L. SuárezC. Montes
83
79
Aleix Garcia
C. Montes
78
70
Sávio
MeleroEmbarba
68
RamazaniMarc Pubill
67
66
SávioValery
66
StuaniDovbyk
64
Juanpe Rl
Alex PozoEdgar
62
56
Jhon SolisPablo Torre
56
TsygankovYan Couto
Akieme
55
33
Valery
L. Baptistao
20

Stats

Match stats
UD Almería
UD Almería
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
45.90%
54.10%
Shots
20
5
Shots on target
3
1
Total passes
389
471
Passing accuracy
82.01%
85.35%
Corners
4
3
Throw-ins
19
19
Recoveries
53
44
Saves
2
3
Fouls
13
8
Offsides
0
1
4
0
Discipline
4
1