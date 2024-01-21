Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M21Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
5
1
Finished
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Dovbyk
12
Dovbyk
14
Dovbyk
18
Tsygankov
55
Stuani
88
Isaac
9
Attendance: 13092
Girona FC
5
1
Sevilla FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereePablo González Fuertes

Match events

Girona FCGIR
SEVSevilla FC
Stuani
88
76
MarianoL. Ocampos
76
AgouméSow
StuaniDovbyk
72
Pablo TorreSávio
72
ValeryTsygankov
65
Jhon SolisHerrera
65
62
Hannibal
61
HannibalSuso
61
E. LamelaIsaac
60
Sow
Tsygankov
55
45
MarcaoBadé
AntalJuanpe Rl
29
Dovbyk
18
Dovbyk
14
Dovbyk
12
9
Isaac

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Possession
55.10%
44.90%
Shots
12
9
Shots on target
8
3
Total passes
568
450
Passing accuracy
88.73%
86.44%
Corners
4
5
Throw-ins
11
20
Recoveries
57
56
Saves
2
3
Fouls
9
11
Offsides
1
1
0
0
Discipline
2
0