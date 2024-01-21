- Summary
Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal! Girona 5, Sevilla 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Érik Lamela (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcão (Sevilla).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Portu.
Offside, Sevilla. Mariano Díaz is caught offside.
Substitution, Sevilla. Mariano Díaz replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Substitution, Sevilla. Lucien Agoumé replaces Djibril Sow.
Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Sávio.
Attempt missed. Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Valery Fernández.
Attempt saved. Daley Blind (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antal Yaakobishvili with a headed pass.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Adrià Pedrosa.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Adrià Pedrosa.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Yangel Herrera.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla).
Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla).
Substitution, Sevilla. Hannibal Mejbri replaces Suso.
Substitution, Sevilla. Érik Lamela replaces Isaac Romero.
Djibril Sow (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Sevilla).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Isaac Romero (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Romero (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Djibril Sow (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal! Girona 4, Sevilla 1. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Romero (Sevilla).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Substitution, Sevilla. Marcão replaces Loïc Badé.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Loïc Badé (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
Portu (Girona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Foul by Antal Yaakobishvili (Girona).
Isaac Romero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Sergio Ramos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Romero (Sevilla).
Substitution, Girona. Antal Yaakobishvili replaces Juanpe because of an injury.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 3, Sevilla 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Goal! Girona 2, Sevilla 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu following a fast break.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Romero (Sevilla).
Goal! Girona 1, Sevilla 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Sevilla).
Goal! Girona 0, Sevilla 1. Isaac Romero (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a cross.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Djibril Sow (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Girona FC
|52
|21
|16
|4
|1
|51
|25
|26
|17
Sevilla FC
|16
|21
|3
|7
|11
|26
|35
|-9
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).