Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Jaílson (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas is caught offside.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Sávio.
Dangerous play by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt blocked. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Carlos Dotor replaces Carl Starfelt.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Miguel Rodríguez replaces Renato Tapia because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jaílson (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaílson (Celta Vigo).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tasos Douvikas (Celta Vigo).
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Portu.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Jaílson replaces Luca de la Torre.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Mihailo Ristic replaces Manu Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Domínguez (Celta Vigo).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Portu.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).
Attempt saved. Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tasos Douvikas.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Domínguez.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo).
Attempt saved. Tasos Douvikas (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Vicente Guaita (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manu Sánchez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu Sánchez (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Tasos Douvikas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Domínguez (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo).
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk with a through ball.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Hand ball by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo).
Goal! Celta Vigo 0, Girona 1. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manu Sánchez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Attempt saved. Daley Blind (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yangel Herrera following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|55
|22
|17
|4
|1
|52
|25
|27
|17
RC Celta
|17
|22
|3
|8
|11
|21
|32
|-11
Attempt saved. Mihailo Ristic (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.