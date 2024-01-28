Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M22Balaídos
RC Celta
0
1
Finished
Girona FC
Portu
19
Attendance: 20684
Referees

RefereeMario Melero López

Match events

RC CeltaCEL
GIRGirona FC
82
ValeryTsygankov
DotorStarfelt
78
MiguelTapia
77
Jailson
70
68
Iván MartínPortu
JailsonDe La Torre
65
RisticManu Sánchez
65
49
Blind
19
Portu

Stats

Match stats
RC Celta
Girona FC
Possession
39.60%
60.40%
Shots
10
15
Shots on target
5
6
Total passes
367
567
Passing accuracy
76.02%
84.48%
Corners
5
7
Throw-ins
21
21
Recoveries
59
60
Saves
5
5
Fouls
13
11
Offsides
1
1
1
0
Discipline
1
0