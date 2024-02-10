Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M24Santiago Bernabéu
Real Madrid
4
0
Finished
Girona FC
Vini Jr.
5
Bellingham
34
Bellingham
53
Rodrygo
60
Attendance: 76585
Real Madrid
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJuan Martínez Munuera

Match events

Real MadridRMA
GIRGirona FC
Fran GarcíaF. Mendy
76
Arda GülerVini Jr.
76
F. Mendy
75
ModricKroos
69
JoseluRodrygo
69
69
Jhon SolisIván Martín
69
ValeryTsygankov
69
StuaniDovbyk
67
Yan Couto
Rodrygo
60
BrahimBellingham
56
Bellingham
53
45
Pablo TorrePortu
Bellingham
34
20
Juanpe Rl
Vini Jr.
5

Stats

Match stats
Real Madrid
Girona FC
Possession
53.30%
46.70%
Shots
16
5
Shots on target
6
0
Total passes
583
499
Passing accuracy
92.80%
92.38%
Corners
0
2
Throw-ins
10
16
Recoveries
40
34
Saves
0
2
Fouls
9
12
Offsides
0
0
1
0
Discipline
2
0