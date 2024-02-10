- Summary
Penalty Real Madrid. Arda Güler draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Yan Couto (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Fran García (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brahim Díaz following a fast break.
Foul by Fran García (Real Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Fran García (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Substitution, Real Madrid. Fran García replaces Ferland Mendy.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Arda Güler replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Joselu replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Girona 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni with a cross.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Jude Bellingham because of an injury.
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Girona 0. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Attempt missed. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Portu.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Girona 0. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a through ball.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Girona 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Real Madrid
|61
|24
|19
|4
|1
|52
|15
|37
|2
Girona FC
|56
|24
|17
|5
|2
|52
|29
|23
Penalty missed! Still Real Madrid 4, Girona 0. Joselu (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot.