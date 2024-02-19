Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M25San Mamés
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
3
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Berenguer
1
Berenguer
55
Williams
59
Tsygankov
48
Eric
74
Attendance: 46220
Athletic Club
3
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeJosé María Sánchez Martínez

Match events

Athletic ClubATH
GIRGirona FC
88
Jhon SolisHerrera
88
StuaniTsygankov
VesgaPrados
85
ParedesYeray
85
74
Eric
Williams JrGuruzeta
73
O. SancetUnai G.
73
73
PortuIván Martín
73
ValeryArnau
Williams
59
Berenguer
55
48
Tsygankov
De MarcosI. Lekue
30
I. Lekue
24
24
Eric
19
Juan Carlos
Berenguer
1

Stats

Match stats
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
30.60%
69.40%
Shots
14
12
Shots on target
7
6
Total passes
294
674
Passing accuracy
76.19%
89.17%
Corners
3
4
Throw-ins
12
22
Recoveries
47
46
Saves
3
4
Fouls
16
13
Offsides
2
3
1
0
Discipline
2
0