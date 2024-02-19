- Summary
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valery Fernández with a cross.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mikel Vesga.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Vivian.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric García with a through ball.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Dani Vivian.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu with a headed pass.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Unai Simón (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a headed pass.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga replaces Beñat Prados.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Aitor Paredes replaces Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Portu.
Offside, Athletic Club. Alex Berenguer is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Goal! Athletic Club 3, Girona 2. Eric García (Girona) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Beñat Prados (Athletic Club).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Nico Williams replaces Gorka Guruzeta.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Oihan Sancet replaces Unai Gómez.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Arnau Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Eric García.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Unai Gómez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Goal! Athletic Club 3, Girona 1. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).
Goal! Athletic Club 2, Girona 1. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gorka Guruzeta.
Attempt blocked. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos with a cross.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Unai Gómez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Athletic Club 1, Girona 1. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).
Attempt saved. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuri Berchiche with a cross.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Unai Gómez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).
Offside, Athletic Club. Alex Berenguer is caught offside.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Beñat Prados (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Íñigo Lekue because of an injury.
Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eric García (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Beñat Prados.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Juan Carlos (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Vivian (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Unai Gómez.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Beñat Prados (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Athletic Club 1, Girona 0. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|56
|25
|17
|5
|3
|54
|32
|22
|5
Athletic Club
|49
|25
|14
|7
|4
|45
|23
|22
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.