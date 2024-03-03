- Summary
Foul by Nacho Vidal (Mallorca).
Sergi Darder (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sávio following a set piece situation.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric García.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Attempt missed. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Predrag Rajkovic.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Jhon Solís.
Substitution, Mallorca. Samú Costa replaces Omar Mascarell.
Giovanni González (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Copete.
Omar Mascarell (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Portu (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Substitution, Mallorca. Sergi Darder replaces Dani Rodríguez.
Substitution, Mallorca. Abdón Prats replaces Cyle Larin.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nacho Vidal with a cross.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cyle Larin (Mallorca).
Hand ball by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Toni Lato (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Mallorca. Manu Morlanes replaces Antonio Sánchez.
Substitution, Mallorca. Nacho Vidal replaces Martin Valjent.
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giovanni González (Mallorca).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Giovanni González (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Toni Lato (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt blocked. Cyle Larin (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Cyle Larin (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cyle Larin (Mallorca).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Copete.
Attempt saved. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Goal! Mallorca 1, Girona 0. Copete (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cyle Larin following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Omar Mascarell (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Eric García.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Giovanni González (Mallorca).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giovanni González (Mallorca).
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Giovanni González (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Attempt blocked. Copete (Mallorca) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Eric García.
Attempt blocked. Toni Lato (Mallorca) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Valjent with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni González (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Eric García.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|59
|27
|18
|5
|4
|57
|33
|24
|15
RCD Mallorca
|27
|27
|5
|12
|10
|24
|34
|-10
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.