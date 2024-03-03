Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M27Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
1
0
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Copete
32
Attendance: 17769
RCD Mallorca
1
0
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeFrancisco José Hernández Maeso

Match events

RCD MallorcaMLL
GIRGirona FC
S. Darder
92
77
StuaniJhon Solis
SamuMascarell
77
G. González
75
Mascarell
72
S. DarderDani Rodríguez
67
AbdónLarin
67
Lato
58
54
PortuIván Martín
MorlanesAntonio Sánchez
54
Nacho VidalValjent
54
46
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
Valjent
36
Copete
32

Stats

Match stats
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
40.20%
59.80%
Shots
16
15
Shots on target
2
4
Total passes
320
491
Passing accuracy
71.56%
81.87%
Corners
8
5
Throw-ins
13
24
Recoveries
58
53
Saves
4
0
Fouls
19
9
Offsides
0
1
5
0
Discipline
0
0