Foul by Djibril Sow (Sevilla).
Substitution, Sevilla. Jesús Corona replaces Adrià Pedrosa.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Sávio.
Offside, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Loïc Badé (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Suso following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Djibril Sow (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
VAR Decision: No Penalty Sevilla.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Suso (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Sávio (Girona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martínez.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Delay in match (Girona).
Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.
Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Kike Salas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Gazzaniga with a through ball following a set piece situation.
Offside, Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Loïc Badé is caught offside.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution, Sevilla. Erik Lamela replaces Óliver Torres.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Djibril Sow (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Sevilla).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Loïc Badé.
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Cristhian Stuani.
VAR Decision: No Goal Sevilla 1-2 Girona.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Sevilla. Adrià Pedrosa tries a through ball, but Ivan Rakitic is caught offside.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Goal! Sevilla 1, Girona 2. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Loïc Badé.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Yangel Herrera.
Suso (Sevilla) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
Goal! Sevilla 1, Girona 1. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Loïc Badé.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Adrià Pedrosa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by David López.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Hand ball by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Djibril Sow (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Sevilla 0, Girona 1. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Sevilla).
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a cross.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|20
Sevilla FC
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.