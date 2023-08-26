Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M3Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
1
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Gudelj
46
Herrera
15
Aleix Garcia
55
Attendance: 29304
Sevilla FC
1
2
Girona FC
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeJesús Gil Manzano

Match events

Sevilla FCSEV
GIRGirona FC
TecatitoPedrosa
96
96
Pablo TorreSávio
77
Yan CoutoArnau
77
ValeryTsygankov
Rafa MirL. Ocampos
74
Kike Salas
73
E. LamelaOliver T.
70
62
DovbykStuani
L. Ocampos
57
55
Aleix Garcia
45
Juanpe RlHerrera
Gudelj
46
36
Arnau
15
Herrera

Stats

Match stats
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
50.90%
49.10%
Shots
21
8
Shots on target
4
3
Total passes
395
417
Passing accuracy
80.00%
80.10%
Corners
6
6
Throw-ins
26
13
Recoveries
75
63
Saves
1
4
Fouls
11
18
Offsides
4
1
2
0
Discipline
1
0