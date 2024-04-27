- Summary
Attempt blocked. Marc Cardona (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Cardona with a cross.
Offside, Las Palmas. Munir El Haddadi is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Jhon Solís replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martínez replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Benito Ramírez (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Cardona.
Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sergi Cardona.
Attempt blocked. Kirian Rodríguez (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Benito Ramírez replaces Javi Muñoz.
Marc Cardona (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Fabio González replaces Máximo Perrone.
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marc Cardona (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Máximo Perrone with a through ball.
Hand ball by Sávio (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Yan Couto.
Foul by Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cardona (Las Palmas).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Las Palmas. Marc Cardona is caught offside.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Sergi Cardona replaces Daley Sinkgraven.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Marc Cardona replaces Sandro Ramírez.
Substitution, Las Palmas. Munir El Haddadi replaces Álex Suárez.
Daley Sinkgraven (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Goal! Las Palmas 0, Girona 2. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Penalty conceded by Mika Mármol (Las Palmas) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Girona. Yan Couto draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David López.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Saúl Coco.
Mika Mármol (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mika Mármol (Las Palmas).
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Las Palmas. Sandro Ramírez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Las Palmas).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Daley Sinkgraven (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
VAR Decision: Card Changed.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Saúl Coco (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Foul by Javi Muñoz (Las Palmas).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kirian Rodríguez.
Goal! Las Palmas 0, Girona 1. David López (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Kirian Rodríguez (Las Palmas) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Girona. Eric García draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Saúl Coco.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sávio.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Aleix García.
Sandro Ramírez (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Foul by Marvin Park (Las Palmas).
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Aleix García.
Penalty saved. Sandro Ramírez (Las Palmas) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Las Palmas.
Penalty conceded by David López (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Las Palmas. Alberto Moleiro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Javi Muñoz (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Daley Sinkgraven (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Javi Muñoz following a corner.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Máximo Perrone (Las Palmas).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Álex Suárez (Las Palmas).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|71
|33
|22
|5
|6
|69
|40
|29
|14
UD Las Palmas
|37
|33
|10
|7
|16
|30
|41
|-11
Attempt saved. Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.