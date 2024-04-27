Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M33Estadio Gran Canaria
UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas
0
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
David Lopez
25
Dovbyk (P)
56
Attendance: 18734
UD Las Palmas
0
2
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

UD Las PalmasLPA
GIRGirona FC
88
Jhon SolisIván Martín
88
ArnauHerrera
Benito JJavi Muñoz
80
79
Pablo TorreSávio
FabioPerrone
77
69
TsygankovDovbyk
69
PortuYan Couto
68
Yan Couto
CardonaSinkgraven
62
MarcSandro
62
M. HaddadiÁlex Suárez
62
56
Dovbyk
Mika Marmol
48
38
Herrera
36
Dovbyk
25
David Lopez

Stats

Match stats
UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
60.80%
39.20%
Shots
10
6
Shots on target
5
3
Total passes
595
381
Passing accuracy
83.53%
77.95%
Corners
4
2
Throw-ins
37
18
Recoveries
42
61
Saves
1
5
Fouls
12
10
Offsides
3
3
1
0
Discipline
3
0