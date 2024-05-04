Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M34Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
4
2
Finished
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Dovbyk
3
Portu
64
Miguel
66
Portu
74
Christensen
2
Lewandowski (P)
45
Attendance: 14090
Girona FC
4
2
FC Barcelona
Referees

RefereeAlejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match events

Girona FCGIR
BARFC Barcelona
ValerySávio
85
83
João FélixLamine Yamal
78
FerranLewandowski
78
RomeuS. Roberto
Portu
74
68
PedriChristensen
Miguel
66
Portu
64
PortuDavid Lopez
64
Yan CoutoTsygankov
64
45
Lewandowski
42
S. Roberto
38
R. Araujo
27
Kounde
Dovbyk
3
2
Christensen

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Possession
39.90%
60.10%
Shots
9
16
Shots on target
7
7
Total passes
383
586
Passing accuracy
83.55%
88.05%
Corners
5
4
Throw-ins
15
20
Recoveries
48
48
Saves
5
2
Fouls
11
8
Offsides
4
2
0
0
Discipline
3
0