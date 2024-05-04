- Summary
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.
Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Eric García.
João Félix (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio because of an injury.
Substitution, Barcelona. João Félix replaces Lamine Yamal.
Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution, Barcelona. Oriol Romeu replaces Sergi Roberto.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Goal! Girona 4, Barcelona 2. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sávio (Girona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Raphinha replaces Fermín López.
Substitution, Barcelona. Pedri replaces Andreas Christensen.
Goal! Girona 3, Barcelona 2. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Portu.
Goal! Girona 2, Barcelona 2. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ronald Araujo.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lamine Yamal.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Barcelona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Offside, Barcelona. Fermín López is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 1, Barcelona 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Barcelona.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Barcelona. Lamine Yamal draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Fermín López is caught offside.
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.
João Cancelo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by João Cancelo (Barcelona).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Foul by João Cancelo (Barcelona).
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Pau Cubarsí.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt saved. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Eric García.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fermín López.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Fermín López (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Goal! Girona 1, Barcelona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Goal! Girona 0, Barcelona 1. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lamine Yamal.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|74
|34
|23
|5
|6
|73
|42
|31
|3
FC Barcelona
|73
|34
|22
|7
|5
|70
|43
|27
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.