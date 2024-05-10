- Summary
Rafa Marín (Alaves) is shown the yellow card.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Luis Rioja (Alaves) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Jesús Owono (Alaves) is shown the yellow card.
Luis Rioja (Alaves) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rafa Marín.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafa Marín (Alaves).
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Álex Sola (Alaves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Nahuel Tenaglia (Alaves) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Rafa Marín (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ianis Hagi (Alaves).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Rubén Duarte (Alaves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Álex Sola (Alaves) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
Substitution, Alaves. Rubén Duarte replaces Javi López.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rafa Marín.
Hand ball by Ianis Hagi (Alaves).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Ander Guevara (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Alaves. Álex Sola replaces Giuliano Simeone.
Substitution, Alaves. Joaquín Panichelli replaces Kike García.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sávio following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Alaves. Luis Rioja replaces Carlos Vicente.
Substitution, Alaves. Ianis Hagi replaces Carlos Benavídez.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Guevara (Alaves).
Attempt saved. Kike García (Alaves) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Guevara with a through ball.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Portu.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Miguel Gutiérrez because of an injury.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Guridi (Alaves).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Vicente (Alaves).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi López (Alaves).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Guridi (Alaves).
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a through ball.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Alaves).
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric García.
Attempt missed. Javi López (Alaves) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kike García.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Javi López (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Vicente (Alaves).
Goal! Alaves 1, Girona 2. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giuliano Simeone (Alaves).
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Javi López (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jon Guridi (Alaves) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giuliano Simeone.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt saved. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Alaves) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vicente with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rafa Marín (Alaves) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Vicente with a cross.
Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Arnau Martínez.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdel Abqar (Alaves).
Attempt saved. Javi López (Alaves) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giuliano Simeone.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Carlos Vicente (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nahuel Tenaglia with a cross.
Goal! Alaves 1, Girona 1. Jon Guridi (Alaves) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giuliano Simeone.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Alaves) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Javi López with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jon Guridi (Alaves) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Goal! Alaves 0, Girona 1. Eric García (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi López.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Vicente (Alaves).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|75
|35
|23
|6
|6
|75
|44
|31
|11
Deportivo Alavés
|42
|35
|11
|9
|15
|34
|40
|-6
Goal! Alaves 2, Girona 2. Jon Guridi (Alaves) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi following a set piece situation.