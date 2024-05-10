Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M35Mendizorroza
Deportivo Alavés
Deportivo Alavés
2
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Guridi
11
Guridi
98
Eric
3
Herrera
43
Attendance: 17906
Deportivo Alavés
2
2
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJosé Luis Munuera Montero

Match events

Deportivo AlavésALA
GIRGirona FC
Guridi
98
Rafa Marín
97
97
Herrera
Owono
93
L. Rioja
93
87
Arnau
83
ValerySávio
R. DuarteJavi López
79
A.solaGiuliano
72
PanichelliKike G.
72
72
Aleix GarciaIván Martín
72
Pablo TorreTsygankov
L. RiojaCarlos V.
62
HagiC. Benavidez
62
58
Yan CoutoPortu
58
Juanpe RlMiguel
43
Herrera
Guridi
11
3
Eric

Stats

Match stats
Deportivo Alavés
Deportivo Alavés
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
35.10%
64.90%
Shots
14
15
Shots on target
8
5
Total passes
299
582
Passing accuracy
82.61%
89.35%
Corners
5
3
Throw-ins
14
10
Recoveries
39
43
Saves
3
6
Fouls
13
6
Offsides
0
3
3
0
Discipline
2
0