Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M5Nuevo Los Cármenes
Granada CF
Granada CF
2
4
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
M. Uzuni
62
Lucas Boyé
84
Tsygankov
21
Sávio
30
David Lopez
33
Yan Couto
88
Attendance: 17323
Granada CF
2
4
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeIsidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match events

Granada CFGRA
GIRGirona FC
96
Herrera
93
Juanpe Rl
91
ValerySávio
91
Juanpe RlBlind
88
Yan Couto
Lucas Boyé
84
F. DiedhiouC. Neva
82
A. CarrerasBryan
82
A. PuertasMelendo
73
71
Yan Couto
70
HerreraIván Martín
70
StuaniDovbyk
Torrente
69
67
PortuTsygankov
M. Uzuni
62
G. VillarCallejón
61
TorrenteVíctor Díaz
60
33
David Lopez
Melendo
32
30
Sávio
M. Uzuni
22
21
Tsygankov

Stats

Match stats
Granada CF
Granada CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
42.20%
57.80%
Shots
12
13
Shots on target
5
7
Total passes
311
443
Passing accuracy
79.42%
85.55%
Corners
4
5
Throw-ins
28
23
Recoveries
57
58
Saves
3
3
Fouls
13
21
Offsides
3
5
3
0
Discipline
3
0