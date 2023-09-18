- Summary
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Ignasi Miquel (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Álvaro Fernández (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ignasi Miquel (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricard Sánchez with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Ignasi Miquel (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ricard Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Goal! Granada CF 2, Girona 4. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF).
Attempt blocked. Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.
Hand ball by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Goal! Granada CF 2, Girona 3. Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou with a headed pass.
Substitution, Granada CF. Famara Diédhiou replaces Carlos Neva.
Substitution, Granada CF. Álvaro Fernández replaces Bryan Zaragoza.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Portu with a through ball.
Hand ball by Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Gonzalo Villar (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF).
Offside, Girona. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Portu is caught offside.
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ignasi Miquel (Granada CF).
Substitution, Granada CF. Antonio Puertas replaces Óscar Melendo.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Gonzalo Villar (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Artem Dovbyk.
Raúl Torrente (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artem Dovbyk (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl Torrente (Granada CF).
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Gonzalo Villar (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Gonzalo Villar (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Granada CF 1, Girona 3. Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ignasi Miquel following a corner.
Attempt missed. Ignasi Miquel (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gerard Gumbau with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Granada CF. Gonzalo Villar replaces José Callejón.
Substitution, Granada CF. Raúl Torrente replaces Víctor Díaz.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Óscar Melendo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Gerard Gumbau.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Zaragoza (Granada CF).
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Granada CF. Gerard Gumbau tries a through ball, but Bryan Zaragoza is caught offside.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Neva.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ricard Sánchez.
Offside, Granada CF. Ricard Sánchez tries a through ball, but Myrto Uzuni is caught offside.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Granada CF. Bryan Zaragoza tries a through ball, but Myrto Uzuni is caught offside.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Bryan Zaragoza (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ricard Sánchez with a cross.
Goal! Granada CF 0, Girona 3. David López (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Óscar Melendo (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Óscar Melendo (Granada CF).
Goal! Granada CF 0, Girona 2. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Óscar Melendo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Aleix García (Girona).
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind with a headed pass.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ignasi Miquel (Granada CF).
Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF).
Goal! Granada CF 0, Girona 1. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sávio.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Granada CF).
Hand ball by Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF).
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ignasi Miquel.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Neva.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Óscar Melendo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto tries a through ball, but Sávio is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricard Sánchez (Granada CF).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Óscar Melendo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Artem Dovbyk tries a through ball, but Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Gumbau with a cross.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
José Callejón (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Girona FC
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|7
|18
Granada CF
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|9
|16
|-7
Attempt missed. Myrto Uzuni (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.