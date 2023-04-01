- Summary
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Joselu (Espanyol) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution, Espanyol. Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel replaces Óscar Gil.
Substitution, Espanyol. Nicolás Melamed replaces Denis Suárez.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Espanyol).
Hand ball by Borja García (Girona).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol).
Goal! Girona 2, Espanyol 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Fernando Calero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Girona. Santiago Bueno draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David López.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Sánchez.
Substitution, Espanyol. Keidi Bare replaces Martin Braithwaite.
Substitution, Espanyol. Fernando Calero replaces Javier Puado.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Iván Martín.
Denis Suárez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Sergi Gómez (Espanyol) is shown the red card.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Sergi Gómez (Espanyol).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Javi Hernández.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Hernández.
Goal! Girona 1, Espanyol 1. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Puado with a headed pass.
Reinier (Girona) is shown the red card.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Toni Villa.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Espanyol).
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Vinicius Souza (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Óscar Gil (Espanyol).
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Óscar Gil (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joselu with a cross.
Substitution, Espanyol. Denis Suárez replaces José Gragera.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Gil (Espanyol).
Goal! Girona 1, Espanyol 0. Arnau Martinez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol).
Attempt blocked. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja García.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Espanyol).
Offside, Girona. Valentín Castellanos tries a through ball, but Iván Martín is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi Hernández.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Sánchez.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Javi Hernández (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Offside, Espanyol. Fernando Pacheco tries a through ball, but Joselu is caught offside.
Iván Martín (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Villa with a headed pass following a fast break.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol).
Offside, Espanyol. Sergi Gómez tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Vinicius Souza (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joselu.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Gragera (Espanyol).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Sánchez.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol).
Offside, Girona. Toni Villa tries a through ball, but Borja García is caught offside.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by César Montes (Espanyol).
Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol).
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Javier Puado (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergi Gómez (Espanyol).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Joselu (Espanyol).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
Girona FC
|34
|27
|9
|7
|11
|42
|42
|0
|18
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
|27
|27
|6
|9
|12
|33
|44
|-11
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani tries a through ball, but Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.