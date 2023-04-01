Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M27Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
2
1
Finished
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
Arnau
52
Stuani (P)
87
Braithwaite
72
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeMiguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ESPRCD Espanyol de Barcelona
92
Pierre GabrielOscar Gil
92
Nico MrDenis Suárez
Arnau
92
Stuani
87
86
F. Calero
85
Keidi BareBraithwaite
84
F. CaleroPuado
StuaniIván Martín
83
82
Denis Suárez
82
S. Gómez
MiguelJavi Hdez.
76
72
Braithwaite
Reinier
70
Castellanos
70
RiquelmeToni Villa
68
61
Denis SuárezGragera
Arnau
52
Iván Martín
34
Romeu
23

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
Possession
62.30%
37.70%
Shots
14
5
Shots on target
4
1
Total passes
464
283
Passing accuracy
80.60%
64.66%
Corners
5
2
Throw-ins
19
19
Recoveries
57
54
Saves
0
2
Fouls
12
16
Offsides
5
2
4
1
Discipline
2
1