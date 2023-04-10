Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M28Camp Nou
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
0
0
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
FC Barcelona
0
0
Girona FC
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeAntonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match events

FC BarcelonaBAR
GIRGirona FC
84
ValeryIván Martín
76
Stuani
Jordi AlbaRaphinha
74
70
RiquelmeTsygankov
FerranAnsu Fati
67
59
Yan CoutoToni Villa
59
StuaniCastellanos
KessieS. Roberto
45
45
Aleix GarciaBorja Garcia
31
Castellanos

Stats

Match stats
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
59.20%
40.80%
Shots
18
5
Shots on target
3
0
Total passes
513
368
Passing accuracy
85.77%
79.62%
Corners
12
2
Throw-ins
14
15
Recoveries
63
59
Saves
0
4
Fouls
14
14
Offsides
1
4
0
0
Discipline
2
0