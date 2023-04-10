- Summary
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronald Araújo with a cross.
Hand ball by Franck Kessié (Barcelona).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Gavi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Arnau Martinez is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavi.
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Iván Martín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Yan Couto is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Raphinha.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Ansu Fati.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Toni Villa.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Hand ball by Eric García (Barcelona).
Offside, Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Eric García (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a set piece situation.
Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessié replaces Sergi Roberto.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Borja García.
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Javi Hernández (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Gavi.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David López.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Hernández with a cross.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
FC Barcelona
|72
|28
|23
|3
|2
|53
|9
|44
|11
Girona FC
|35
|28
|9
|8
|11
|42
|42
|0
