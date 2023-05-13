- Summary
Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jon Pacheco.
Attempt missed. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Merino with a through ball.
Attempt saved. David Silva (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
Attempt missed. Reinier (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Substitution, Girona. Juanpe replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Alexander Callens replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
David Silva (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.
Attempt missed. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea with a cross.
Second yellow card to Oriol Romeu (Girona) for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Ricard Artero (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Silva (Real Sociedad).
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Substitution, Girona. Ricard Artero replaces Yan Couto.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea replaces Igor Zubeldia.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Pacheco replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt saved. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a headed pass.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Javi Hernández.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by David López.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Girona 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Remiro.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Delay in match because of an injury Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriol Romeu with a cross.
Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Girona 1. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by David Silva (Real Sociedad).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.
Foul by David Silva (Real Sociedad).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Girona 0. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Zubimendi with a through ball.
Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Igor Zubeldia tries a through ball, but Takefusa Kubo is caught offside.
Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Girona 0. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Real Sociedad. Takefusa Kubo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|4
Real Sociedad
|62
|34
|18
|8
|8
|45
|31
|14
|7
Girona FC
|48
|34
|13
|9
|12
|54
|48
|6
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.