LALIGA EA SPORTS | M34Reale Arena
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
2
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Oyarzabal (P)
4
Silva
23
Yan Couto
36
Stuani
47
Real Sociedad
2
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

Real SociedadRSO
GIRGirona FC
Zubimendi
94
90
Juanpe RlIván Martín
90
CallensRiquelme
Silva
89
86
Romeu
Carlos FdezSørloth
80
Barrene
77
70
ReinierStuani
70
ArteroYan Couto
BarreneZubeldia
62
PachecoOyarzabal
62
Oyarzabal
61
58
MiguelJavi Hdez.
54
Arnau
48
Romeu
47
Stuani
Le Normand
37
36
Yan Couto
Silva
23
Zubeldia
10
9
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
Oyarzabal
4

Stats

Match stats
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
51.10%
48.90%
Shots
18
13
Shots on target
6
6
Total passes
408
398
Passing accuracy
84.56%
80.40%
Corners
7
4
Throw-ins
18
15
Recoveries
55
50
Saves
4
4
Fouls
22
12
Offsides
1
1
6
0
Discipline
1
1