LALIGA EA SPORTS | M1Reale Arena
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
1
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Take
4
Dovbyk
71
Attendance: 30848
Real Sociedad
1
1
Girona FC
Highlights
 
 

Referees

RefereeFrancisco José Hernández Maeso

Match events

Real SociedadRSO
GIRGirona FC
90
Gazzaniga
90
BernardoArnau
90
David Lopez
84
Iván MartínHerrera
Olasagasti
84
OlasagastiTurrientes
79
78
Miguel
A.solaH.traoré
73
SadiqOyarzabal
72
ChoTake
72
71
Dovbyk
63
Pablo TorreYan Couto
63
ValerySávio
63
DovbykStuani
BarreneCarlos Fdez
58
Le Normand
47
47
Stuani
8
Arnau
Take
4

Stats

Match stats
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
47.60%
52.40%
Shots
15
6
Shots on target
2
1
Total passes
376
415
Passing accuracy
81.38%
82.41%
Corners
4
1
Throw-ins
22
23
Recoveries
52
50
Saves
0
1
Fouls
22
9
Offsides
0
3
2
0
Discipline
5
0