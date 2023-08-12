- Summary
Attempt blocked. Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Igor Zubeldia.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Arnau Martínez.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Daley Blind (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by David López.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Álex Sola (Real Sociedad).
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Yangel Herrera.
Jon Olasagasti (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aihen Muñoz with a cross.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Offside, Girona. Pablo Torre tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Artem Dovbyk.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Olasagasti replaces Beñat Turrientes.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Álex Sola (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hand ball by Artem Dovbyk (Girona).
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Álex Sola replaces Hamari Traoré.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Umar Sadiq replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Mohamed-Ali Cho replaces Takefusa Kubo.
Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Girona 1. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Real Sociedad).
Attempt saved. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Sávio.
Substitution, Girona. Artem Dovbyk replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamari Traoré.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea replaces Carlos Fernández because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martín Zubimendi.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martínez with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by David López.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Real Sociedad).
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio with a cross.
Hand ball by Yan Couto (Girona).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
VAR Decision: No Penalty Real Sociedad.
Attempt missed. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Girona 0. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aihen Muñoz with a cross following a fast break.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Yan Couto is caught offside.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Jon Olasagasti (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.