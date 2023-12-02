- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Javi Guerra (Valencia).
VAR Decision: No Goal Girona 2-1 Valencia.
Sávio (Girona) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Sávio (Girona) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Substitution, Valencia. Jesús Vázquez replaces Yarek Gasiorowski.
Goal! Girona 2, Valencia 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution, Valencia. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Hugo Duro.
Substitution, Valencia. Selim Amallah replaces Dimitri Foulquier.
Substitution, Valencia. Sergi Canós replaces Diego López.
Goal! Girona 1, Valencia 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Portu replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Pablo Torre.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Hugo Duro (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hugo Duro (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego López with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces David López.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Guerra.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pepelu (Valencia).
Hand ball by Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
Attempt blocked. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric García.
Substitution, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby replaces Fran Pérez.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Hugo Duro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Eric García (Girona).
Yarek Gasiorowski (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yarek Gasiorowski (Valencia).
Goal! Girona 0, Valencia 1. Hugo Duro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Cristhian Mosquera.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sávio.
Attempt blocked. Javi Guerra (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Aleix García (Girona).
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Foul by Pablo Torre (Girona).
Diego López (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pepelu (Valencia).
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Offside, Valencia. Hugo Duro is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Hugo Duro (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pepelu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Foulquier.
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eric García (Girona).
Hugo Duro (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia).
Daley Blind (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Fran Pérez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Torre.
Attempt saved. Diego López (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Duro.
Offside, Girona. Sávio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fran Pérez (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Foulquier.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Pablo Torre replaces Yangel Herrera because of an injury.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Aleix García is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi Guerra.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín is caught offside.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|2
Girona FC
|38
|15
|12
|2
|1
|34
|18
|16
|9
Valencia CF
|19
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|20
|-3
Offside, Valencia. Thierry Correia is caught offside.