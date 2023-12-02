Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M15Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
2
1
Finished
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
Stuani
81
Stuani
87
Hugo Duro
55
Attendance: 13343
Girona FC
2
1
Valencia CF
Referees

RefereeJavier Iglesias Villanueva

Match events

Girona FCGIR
VALValencia CF
95
G.paulista
Sávio
91
88
J. VázquezYarek
Stuani
87
83
YaremchukHugo Duro
83
AmallahFoulquier
83
CanósDiego López
Stuani
81
PortuIván Martín
80
Yan CoutoPablo Torre
80
76
Hugo Duro
StuaniDavid Lopez
74
66
DiakhabyFran Pérez
60
Yarek
55
Hugo Duro
Yan Couto
41
Blind
35
Pablo TorreHerrera
12

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
Possession
75.90%
24.10%
Shots
9
9
Shots on target
5
3
Total passes
664
217
Passing accuracy
89.91%
68.20%
Corners
3
2
Throw-ins
19
19
Recoveries
60
47
Saves
2
3
Fouls
6
7
Offsides
8
2
3
0
Discipline
3
0